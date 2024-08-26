Think the Legion Go gaming handheld could be even more versatile? Lenovo's latest official accessories agree

What you need to know

On its own, the Lenovo Legion Go is already one of the most versatile gaming handhelds thanks to its removeable controllers and built-in kickstand.

Now, Lenovo just announced a new line of official Legion Go accessories to make the handheld even better.

This includes a hard carrying case, USB Type-C docking station, and even an accessory to connect and power both the Legion Go's controllers as one external controller, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Finally, Lenovo also announced a new Legion gaming monitor that'll be available in two sizes and is perfect for the Legion Go, as well.

Lenovo isn't often the first company people think of when they're considering new PC gaming hardware, but the Lenovo Legion line is consistently among the best in every product category. The Lenovo Legion Go is the most versatile of all the modern PC gaming handhelds, for example, and it's about to become even more so. Lenovo just announced a new family of official Legion Go accessories, and they look great.

The new products, which are practically guaranteed to join our list of the best Lenovo Legion Go accessories, range from must-haves like a hard carrying case and USB Type-C docking station to useful peripherals like a new compact wireless keyboard and a way to transform the Legion Go's detachable controllers into one ergonomic unit. Lenovo is offering new ways to protect your Legion Go, make it more capable, and even help you transform your gaming handheld into a true productivity machine.

Lenovo also seems to have priced its new lineup of Legion Go accessories well, but we'll have to wait until we get our hands on them ourselves to truly know if they're worth it. Let's dive into everything Lenovo just unveiled.

More accessories than you can shake a stick at

Image 1 of 6 Transform your Legion Go into a gaming (or productivity) station with this dock. (Image credit: Lenovo) You can also remove the controllers and stick them together with this new attachment. (Image credit: Lenovo) If the stock joysticks aren't your cup of tea, Lenovo will now let you swap them out. (Image credit: Lenovo) Store your Legion Go in this hard carrying case, which also has room for a portable keyboard like the one shown above. (Image credit: Lenovo) Available in two sizes, this low-cost 180Hz gaming monitor could be the perfect Legion Go companion. (Image credit: Lenovo) It's curved and features a modest, straightforward design with blue accents. (Image credit: Lenovo)

There are enough accessories here for the Lenovo Legion Go that I'm not going to write an essay covering them all. Instead, here's a helpful list of the new accessories, what you need to know about them, when they'll be available, and how much they'll cost. You can navigate through the images above to get an early look.

Lenovo Legion Go USB Type-C Docking Station. First off, we have an official dock for the Legion Go. Docking stations and USB hubs are very popular with gaming handhelds, and now you can get one straight from Lenovo that's custom designed for the Legion Go. This dock features a USB Type-C port with 100W Power Delivery, another USB Type-C port, an integrated cable to connect to the Legion Go's Type-C port, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, an Ethernet RJ45 port, and an HDMI 2.0 port that supports external displays up to 4K at 60Hz. The Legion Go USB Type-C Dock is expected to be available from Aug. 2024 for $64.99 at Lenovo .

The Lenovo Legion Go is a beast of a gaming handheld. These accessories can make it even better. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

I'm actually surprised we haven't seen more aggressive official accessory support from more gaming handheld manufacturers like Valve and ASUS (although ASUS does have its own expansive line of gaming accessories, as it makes a ton of sense to enhance your gaming handheld with helpful accessories and peripherals. The Legion Go already has a leg up on its competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally thanks to its massive screen and versatile design, and now gamers looking to level up that experience can do so with an official protective carrying case, a tailored USB Type-C docking station, and more.

The MVP of the day is the Controller Charging Connector, though, which finally gives players a way to unplug the controllers from the Legion Go and use them together as a singular unit. It'll be far more ergonomic than the JoyCons for the Switch, too, as each individual controller has a hefty, textured grip. Even non-Legion Go owners have something to look forward to, though, with two new affordable Legion gaming monitors and a new 75% wireless Bluetooth keyboard. It'll be interesting to see if Lenovo keeps expanding the Legion ecosystem in the future, and if companies like ASUS and Valve step it up a notch to answer.

Keep an eye on Windows Central for future reviews on these products and more to know if Lenovo deserves your money or if third-party companies are still treating the Legion Go better.