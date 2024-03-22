PNY's 64GB USB flash drive is "so lightweight you might forget it's there" and available at Amazon for less than $10

While USB flash drives aren't as essential to working with computers as they used to be, they are still a highly sought-after storage unit for most consumers. One of the highest-quality USB flash drives on the market is the PNY 64GB Elite-X, an affordable and reliable storage unit that can transfer and store files in the blink of an eye.

This item usually has an MSRP of $10.99 at most retailers, but Amazon is currently selling this product at $9.10 for the Big Spring Sale, making this the perfect time for consumers to grab one.

PNY 64GB Elite-X USB Flash Drive | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPNY-Elite-X-Type-C-Flash-Drive%2Fdp%2FB0CMFW1YMF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $10.99 now $9.10 at Amazon Store up your files in a safe place with 200 MB/s transfer speeds using PNY's 64GB Elite-X USB Flash Drive.



✅Perfect for: looking for a USB flash drive that can store work files, music, and photos at high transfer speeds. ❌Avoid it if: you're looking for a larger storage unit that can contain larger-scale files such as 4K videos, video games, hundreds of music tracks, and more.

Store your files in a flash with the PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive

PNY's USB flash drives are some of the best in the market (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

We took a hands-on look at some of the PNY's flash drives, including the PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive, and our own Zachery Boddy cited that they are some of the best flash drives in the business.

The PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive is capable of storing up to 64GB of data files, it can plug into a myriad of devices with USB ports including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and PC, and it features 200 MB/s so it read and transfer your files in the time it takes you to blink.

Aside from no LED indicators or a USB-A adapter, the only major downside you have to worry about with this device is its physical size. With a length of 2.2 inches, the PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive can be very easy to misplace and lose among your possessions, so make sure you stash it somewhere safe and easy to remember.

One of the biggest strengths of the PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive is its value, as its MSRP comes at $10.99. But now, its low price has gotten even lower with Amazon's Spring sale deal, bringing it down to $9.10. If you need to look for a high-quality flash drive to store your important work documents or personal music files, then do yourself a favor and grab this discounted PNY 64GB Elite-X Type-C USB Flash Drive while the offer is still up.