Easily add RGB to your home with Govee's LED strip lights on sale for $35

You can grab two segmented LED strip lights from Govee for just $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) thanks to the $15 off on-page coupon. These lights never drop this low naturally, so you've got to look for the coupons. Otherwise you'll only ever find them going for around $50 with a few sales as low as $43.

Govee has a lot of different configurations and models, and you can save in other ways. For example, if you don't need smart functionality and want a light strip that's a little smaller you can grab this LED strip light (opens in new tab) that's on sale for $17 from a street price around $26 thanks to both a direct discount and the $3 off on-page coupon.

(opens in new tab) Govee 33-foot LED strip light $50 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Clip the $15 off on-page coupon to save here. This is a smart light strip that can work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Comes in two 16.4-foot strips that can be easily installed.

We have reviewed Govee strip lights in the past, and they do not disappoint. You get a lot of capability, including some very customizable lighting, at a very good budget price. Many of these light strips include advanced features like Bluetooth compatibility and even some smart features.

This particular option on sale today is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. That means you can turn the lights on and off with just your voice, adjust the brightness, or even switch colors. You can also use an app on your smartphone for even more advanced options like dynamic light effects, Music Mode, and even a weekly schedule.

These LED strip lights come in two 16.4-foot segments that cannot be cut. They have built-in IC chips that let you display multiple colors at once, and the segments are large enough that you can transform the lighting in any room in your house.

You won't have a problem installing these either. They have an easy-to-use adhesive and support clips that make the strips easy to attach just about anywhere. They also come with a wireless remote controller.