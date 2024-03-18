A Microsoft Surface for $212.99? You read that right, it's a ludicrous price for a quality Windows laptop.

Right now, you can purchase a Surface Laptop Go 2 for only $212.99, thanks to a clearance sale at Best Buy. The discount takes $487 off the already well-priced PC. While Microsoft released a Surface Laptop Go 3 in 2023, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is still a solid laptop for light computing. When considering the value created by the Surface Laptop Go 2 clearance sale and the fact that the Surface Laptop 2 received better review scores than the Surface Laptop Go 3, the older PC is a better bargain.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6505200&intl=nosplash&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-go-2-12-4-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-with-8gb-memory-128gb-ssd-sage%2F6505200.p%3FskuId%3D6505200%26intl%3Dnosplash&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $699.99 now $212.99 at Best Buy This laptop was designed to be an affordable sibling to the pricier Surface Laptop. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is perfect for those who want a portable laptop that's good for light computing. A clearance sale at Best Buy saves $487 on the Surface Laptop Go 2.

Portable and affordable

The Surface Laptop 2 is an affordable PC that doesn't feel cheap. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Even at full price, Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 was always a bargain. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a smaller and lighter PC than the more premium Surface Laptop. It keeps the traditional clamshell design of its more expensive sibling but drops some of the pricier features. The end result is a laptop that isn't as premium but that still delivers a solid experience, especially when considering the price.

The model that's on sale retails for $699.99, though of course that price is based on what the laptop first sold for. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is now almost two years old. The discounted PC runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of RAM, and has 128GB of storage. Those are modest specs, but notably this is not the entry-level Surface Laptop Go 2. That means you get a fingerprint reader integrated in the power button (the entry-level 4GB of RAM model does not have a fingerprint reader).

Surface Laptop Go 2 review highlights

(Image credit: Future)

While the Surface Laptop Go 2 is not as premium or powerful as some of Microsoft's other PCs, it fills a niche as a laptop at an excellent value. In our Surface Laptop Go 2 review, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden explained who the PC is aimed at. "Who is this laptop for? Students, kids, as a family computer, or any adult who wants a small notebook for casual usage focusing on email, web, Office, light gaming, photo editing, or video meetings," said Bowden.

"While you could opt for a Google Chromebook instead with Surface Laptop Go 2, you still get the entire library of PC apps from the last 25 years. You could even use it on the go, then bring it home and plug in an external display (or three) to use it as your desktop PC."

The Surface Laptop Go 2 was the best budget laptop already, even at full price. With the current clearance sale at Best Buy, you can get the 8GB of RAM model, which includes a fingerprint censor in the power button, for $212.99. That's a ludicrous value for a PC as good as the Surface Laptop Go 2.

While the recommendation comes from a review in 2022, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is still a nice PC, especially when considering its clearance price. Bowden concluded his review by saying:

"Microsoft has done just enough for Surface Laptop Go 2 to make it easy to recommend, which is a common theme with the Surface brand. Something about the overall quality makes Surface Laptop Go 2 enjoyable to use and a desirable laptop for those who like its design and features."