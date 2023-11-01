Don't sleep on these early Surface PC Black Friday deals, or they'll be gone before you know it

So, Black Friday 2023 is almost upon us, which means tech companies are already starting to lower the prices on some of their top products. One such company is Microsoft, which has already kickstarted a sale on its Surface PCs at its own online Microsoft Store.

Here at Windows Central, we do our best to recommend the very best deals, and when it comes to Surface PCs we know more than most. So when we spot a good Surface deal, you can bet we're going to highlight it, which is exactly what we're doing here in this post!

Surface Pro 9 | was $999 now $899 at Microsoft Store Microsoft's flagship tablet runs Windows 11, offers amazing performance, and provides two USB-C ports. Combined with the detachable keyboard and Surface Pen, it can be used very similarly to a laptop. Powered by 12th-Gen Intel Core chips, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, this is everything you could ever want from a 2-in-1.

Surface Laptop 5 | was $999 now $899 at Microsoft Store The Surface Laptop 5 is an excellent laptop, perhaps the best for most students or office workers looking for a new PC this year. It has Intel's powerful 12th-Gen Intel chips, one of the best keyboards and trackpads in the PC space, and is available in two sizes: 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants.

The latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are fantastic PCs, featuring contemporary designs and some of the best screens on the market. Both are powered by Intel's 12th-Gen Intel Core chips, which are slightly on the older side but still offer excellent performance for productivity and some creative workflows.

in our Surface Laptop 5 review, we said it had one of the best keyboards and trackpads you can find on a laptop, and comes in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch sizes. It's also available in four great colors, which makes it one of the more personalized PCs out there.

We also noted the same in our Surface Pro 9 review, which also has four colors available, but has the added benefit of a detachable keyboard and trackpad accessory, which is available in a wide array of additional colors too. So you can mix and match with the Surface Pro 9.

Save even more on last-gen Surface PCs

It's not just new Surface PCs that are on sale for less this Black Friday. Microsoft also has some of its last-gen Surface PCs on sale for even bigger savings right now, with up to $1000 to be had off devices like the Surface Laptop 4. The deals curated below are of products we think are still great buys in 2023, made even better with these huge savings.

Surface Laptop 4 | was $999 now $699 at Microsoft Store Surface Laptop 4 is rocking the same brilliant design that its predecessors, and successor, are rocking. Available in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants, and in four gorgeous colors, the Surface Laptop 4 is the perfect all-rounder Windows machine for productivity and consumption-based workflows. Even with a slightly older processor, this is still good for most workflows.