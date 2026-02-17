Skip to main content
Open menu
Windows Central
RSS
Sign in
View Profile
Sign out
Search
Search Windows Central
Microsoft
Microsoft Core
Bing
Copilot+ PC
Microsoft Copilot
Copilot Plus vs Copilot
Windows Help
Microsoft Surface
Windows 10
Windows 10 How To
Windows 10 News
Windows 11
Windows 11 How To
Windows 11 News
Office & Teams
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Powerpoint
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Editorial Coverage
How To Guides
News
Features
AI
AI Platforms & Tools
Copilot+ PC
Microsoft Copilot
Open AI / ChatGPT
Local AI
Copilot Plus vs Copilot
Insights & Analysis
News
How To Guides
Features
Gaming
By Publisher
Activision
Blizzard
Zenimax & Bethesda
Playstation Studios
Take 2
By Franchise
Call of Duty
Forza
Halo
Minecraft
MS Flight Sim
Gears of War
WoW
Platforms & Hardware
Xbox
PC Gaming
Gaming Chairs
Indies & ID@Xbox
Xbox Game Pass
Handheld Gaming PC
Controllers
Gaming Accessories
Editorial Coverage
Gaming News
Gaming Reviews
Gaming Deals
Gaming Buying Guides
Gaming How To
Gaming Features
Hardware
Computers
Laptops
Desktops
Handheld Gaming
Mini PCs
All-in-Ones (AiO)
Components
Processors
AMD
Intel
Qualcomm
GPUs
CPUs
Nvidia
Storage
Mobile & Smart Devices
Phones
Smart Home
Wearable Tech
By Brand
Acer
ASUS
Dell
HP
Lenovo
LG
MSI
Razer
Samsung Notebooks
Surface
Editorial Coverage
Hardware Buying Guides
Hardware Deals
Hardware How To
Hardware News
Hardware Reviews
Hardware Versus
Laptop Buying Guides
Laptop Deals
Laptop How To
Laptop News
Laptop Reviews
Laptop Versus
Software
Cloud Storage
Cloud Computing
Backup
OneDrive
Collaboration
Discord
GitHub
Reddit
Slack
Teams
Creative
Adobe
Browsers
Microsoft Edge
Google Chrome
Firefox
Opera
Operating Systems
Chrome OS
Steam OS
Linux
Accessories
Input Devices
Keyboards
Mice
Microphones
Audio & Visual
Headphones
Speakers
Monitors
Webcams
Connectivity & Protection
Networking
Bags & Cases
Editorial Coverage
Accessories Buying Guides
Accessories Deals
Accessories How To
Accessories Reviews
Features
Podcast
From the Editor's Desk
r/WindowsCentral
More
home
Microsoft
View Microsoft
Microsoft Core
Bing
Copilot+ PC
Microsoft Copilot
Copilot Plus vs Copilot
Windows Help
Microsoft Surface
Windows 10
View Windows 10
Windows 10 How To
Windows 10 News
Windows 11
View Windows 11
Windows 11 How To
Windows 11 News
Office & Teams
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Powerpoint
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Editorial Coverage
How To Guides
News
Features
AI
View AI
AI Platforms & Tools
Copilot+ PC
Microsoft Copilot
Open AI / ChatGPT
Local AI
Copilot Plus vs Copilot
Insights & Analysis
News
How To Guides
Features
Gaming
View Gaming
By Publisher
Activision
Blizzard
Zenimax & Bethesda
Playstation Studios
Take 2
By Franchise
Call of Duty
Forza
Halo
Minecraft
MS Flight Sim
Gears of War
WoW
Platforms & Hardware
Xbox
PC Gaming
Gaming Chairs
Indies & ID@Xbox
Xbox Game Pass
Handheld Gaming PC
Controllers
Gaming Accessories
Editorial Coverage
Gaming News
Gaming Reviews
Gaming Deals
Gaming Buying Guides
Gaming How To
Gaming Features
Hardware
View Hardware
Computers
Laptops
Desktops
Handheld Gaming
Mini PCs
All-in-Ones (AiO)
Components
View Components
Processors
AMD
Intel
Qualcomm
GPUs
CPUs
Nvidia
Storage
Mobile & Smart Devices
Phones
Smart Home
Wearable Tech
By Brand
Acer
ASUS
Dell
HP
Lenovo
LG
MSI
Razer
Samsung Notebooks
Surface
Editorial Coverage
Hardware Buying Guides
Hardware Deals
Hardware How To
Hardware News
Hardware Reviews
Hardware Versus
Laptop Buying Guides
Laptop Deals
Laptop How To
Laptop News
Laptop Reviews
Laptop Versus
Software
View Software
Cloud Storage
Cloud Computing
Backup
OneDrive
Collaboration
Discord
GitHub
Reddit
Slack
Teams
Creative
Adobe
Browsers
Microsoft Edge
Google Chrome
Firefox
Opera
Operating Systems
Chrome OS
Steam OS
Linux
Accessories
View Accessories
Input Devices
Keyboards
Mice
Microphones
Audio & Visual
Headphones
Speakers
Monitors
Webcams
Connectivity & Protection
Networking
Bags & Cases
Editorial Coverage
Accessories Buying Guides
Accessories Deals
Accessories How To
Accessories Reviews
Features
View Features
Podcast
From the Editor's Desk
r/WindowsCentral
Don't miss these