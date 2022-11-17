Early Black Friday Microsoft Store deals are here: Surface, Xbox, and more

Black Friday is here! Oh, hey there party people. It seems that time is upon us ONCE again, with Black Friday with the promise of mountains of Microsoft deals across the Microsoft Store.

While the festivities have yet to fully kick into gear, there are already a huge range of great early Black Friday deals for Xbox and early Black Friday deals on Surface devices, PCs, and laptops already floating around the web across various retailers. But what about Microsoft itself?

In the run-up to Black Friday, Microsoft is offering some steep discounts on the brand-new Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, the Xbox Series S, and a range of other goodies to help you fill those stockings in the run-up to the holidays. Microsoft also noted that they're extending the returns period for the festive season.

Here's EVERY deal Microsoft we've found so far on the Microsoft Store in the run-up to the big Black Friday discount season.

Early Black Friday Deals: Surface

Microsoft is offering some surprisingly solid deals ahead of Black Friday, with $200 off the brand new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5, with a sweet bundle option for those who want something a little more affordable in the Surface Laptop 4 as well.

All of these devices are suitably powerful for productivity tasks from browsing, to Microsoft Office, to email, while also having enough juice to run 2D games and perhaps even well-optimized 3D games, with Xbox Cloud Gaming as a side option too.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 $200 off select models at Microsoft (opens in new tab) The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest and greatest 2-in-1 laptop-meets-tablet PC that is as portable as an iPad while being orders of magnitude more powerful. For Black Friday, Microsoft is offering $200 off select models which start at $999. Grab a huge saving while taking your productivity and creativity to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 5 $200 off select models at Microsoft (opens in new tab) If a 2-in-1 config isn't your thing, the more traditional Surface Laptop 5 is also grabbing a $200 early bird saving for Black Friday. Similarly powerful to the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5 is a stunning and polished device that is as powerful as it is elegant.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 + Slim Pen 2 20% off at Microsoft (opens in new tab) For Black Friday, the Surface Laptop 4 and Slim Pen 2 bundle is offering a 20% saving which is a great combo bundle for those who do a lot of inking. While the Surface Laptop 4 lacks a configuration for drawing, the Slim Pen 2 can be useful here for annotating documents, signing contracts, and making quick notes. This bundle also comes with a 3-year boosted warranty plan with repairs and other types of premium support.

Early Black Friday Deals: Xbox and Gaming

Microsoft is also offering some great deals on Xbox products, with a steep discount on one of the best Xbox headsets available and a tidy saving on the new-gen Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series S will drop to one of its lowest prices ahead of the festive season, while PowerA is also bringing in some solid discounts on its range of accessories too.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S $300 $250 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) The Xbox Series S is a pint-sized powerhouse, being the smallest Xbox ever made while also being among the most powerful. The little brother of the 4K-oriented Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S is ideal for youngsters or those with 1080p screens who simply want a new-gen console that can power Xbox Game Pass. If you have a 4K display, you won't get the most out of it with this Xbox, but it's monstrously fast, with up to 120 FPS for certain games for smooth gameplay action.

(opens in new tab) B&O Beoplay Portal headset $500 $300 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) The B&O Beoplay Portal headset is also a headscratcher. This next-level luxurious headset is among the best, if not the best Xbox headset out there right now, but it costs as much as an Xbox Series X itself. Until now. Thanks to Black Friday, we're getting a massive $200 discount on this stellar Xbox headset, which is designed for those who want one set that can do it all: Bluetooth with AptX codecs, Xbox wirelessness, superior sound, with a metal and leather finish.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller 30% off select controllers at Microsoft (opens in new tab) For Black Friday, Microsoft is allowing you to grab a decent discount on a variety of Xbox controller types and colors. The Xbox controller is compatible with Xbox consoles, iOS, Android, select Samsung TVs, and Windows PCs via Bluetooth, giving you a broad range of compatibility for gaming anywhere and everywhere. This discount puts them at their lowest price yet, ideal for saving a bit of cash this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Digital Games Up to 67% off at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Microsoft is offering steep discounts on a large variety of digital games too for the Black Friday period. Early sales on games like FIFA 23, Gotham Knights, and Forza Horizon 5 make for great gifts to your loved ones, and to yourself!