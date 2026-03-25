"We never got to finish": Ex-Windows chief reveals Microsoft could have already improved Windows 11 by now — cutting memory and storage demands by 20%
News
By Kevin Okemwa published
Mikhail Parakhin planned to reduce memory and storage demands.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
Mikhail Parakhin planned to reduce memory and storage demands.