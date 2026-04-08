“Wait, Windows uses less?”: I break down the surprising requirement that flips the Linux vs. Windows script
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
Ubuntu 26.04 now needs more RAM and CPU than Windows 11, and here's why.
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Ubuntu 26.04 now needs more RAM and CPU than Windows 11, and here's why.