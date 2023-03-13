Windows Central Podcast #303: Windows 12 testing and why you're wrong about the Taskbar

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the new Windows Canary Ring and what it means for the next version of Windows, Bing Chat AI helping Microsoft Bing hit 100m daily active users, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 leak, the return of classic Taskbar features on Windows 11, Sony showing its true colors, and more!

