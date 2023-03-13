Windows Central Podcast #303: Windows 12 testing and why you're wrong about the Taskbar
Episode 303: Microsoft begins testing Windows 12
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the new Windows Canary Ring and what it means for the next version of Windows, Bing Chat AI helping Microsoft Bing hit 100m daily active users, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 leak, the return of classic Taskbar features on Windows 11, Sony showing its true colors, and more!
Links
- The new Windows Canary Channel
- Microsoft Bing just crossed 100 million daily active users - Windows Central
- Surface Laptop Studio 2 LEAKED - Windows Central
- Microsoft is bringing back classic Taskbar features on Windows 11 - Windows Central
- Sony blasts Microsoft's Xbox Activision deal - Windows Central
Sponsors:
Magic Mind: Go to www.magicmind.co/WPC or use the discount code "WCP20" to save 20% on your subscription to Magic Mind or 20% off your purchase.
Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
