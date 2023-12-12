Windows Central Podcast #335: Exclusive Windows 2024 details!

By Zac Bowden
published

Hudson Valley, a new Windows roadmap, and more!

On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft planning a next-gen Windows AI release in 2024, plus details on recent changes to the Windows roadmap, the latest on Windows 12, Microsoft announcing paid subscription for Windows 10 users, an 'undock-able' Copilot interface in the latest Windows 11 preview build, Xbox's new large Series X Compact Fridge, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads