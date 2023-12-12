Windows Central Podcast #335: Exclusive Windows 2024 details!
Hudson Valley, a new Windows roadmap, and more!
On this week's episode of the Window's Central Podcast, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft planning a next-gen Windows AI release in 2024, plus details on recent changes to the Windows roadmap, the latest on Windows 12, Microsoft announcing paid subscription for Windows 10 users, an 'undock-able' Copilot interface in the latest Windows 11 preview build, Xbox's new large Series X Compact Fridge, and more!
Links
- EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft readies 'groundbreaking' AI-focused Windows release - Windows Central
- Windows 12: Everything we know so far - Windows Central
- Microsoft announces paid subscription for Windows 10 users - Windows Central
- Microsoft tests 'undock-able' Copilot interface - Windows Central
- The even BIGGER Xbox Series X Compact Fridge - Windows Central
