10 must-have laptop accessories for students

Now, more than ever, going to school requires students to have technology. Once you've picked out your new laptop, you'll need some extra gear to go with it. Whether it's transferring files for a class or enjoying some videos or music during breaks, the right tools can make all the difference for using your laptop at school.

The ones to get

Using a laptop at school makes it easy to take notes, enjoy media, and get work done. To make the most of your new laptop, you'll need some accessories that help it fulfill its potential. You can also check out our collection of the best Windows laptops if you're on the hunt for a new device.

If you want to study in silence or enjoy music and media content from your laptop, you should grab a pair of Bose QC35II (opens in new tab). They're a great pair of headphones in general and are especially great for students trying to focus in busy areas. They're, unfortunately, expensive, but if you can afford them or find them on sale, they're worth the price.

Also keep in mind what you'll need for your laptop, like external storage, charging cables, and a power bank. A laptop bag and an organizational pouch can help keep everything neat and tidy.