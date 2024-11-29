Forget one screen. Get this DUAL-screen OLED laptop through this never-seen-before amazing Black Friday deal

It's Black Friday, which means now is the time to buy that weird laptop you'd never normally consider at full price. The ASUS ZenBook Duo is one such laptop for me, usually costing an arm and a leg for its unique dual-screen setup, now down to a reasonable price that I can totally consider. It's usually $1,499, but you can grab one right now for just $1,179 at Amazon, keyboard, trackpad, and pen included!

3-in-1 laptop ASUS ZenBook Duo UX8406

Was: $1,499

Now: $1,179 at Amazon "The Zenbook Duo is a fantastic laptop that practically never faltered during my testing ... If it's within your budget, you won't regret picking up this triumphant 2024 revision of the Zenbook Duo." — Ben Wilson Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Productivity work, light creative work, note taking, multitasking. ❌Avoid if: You need a portable lightweight machine. Display: Dual 14-inch 1080p OLED touchscreens. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU: Intel Arc. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Newegg.com 💰Price check: $1,299 at Best Buy

You won't find a weirder laptop on sale this Black Friday

The ZenBook Duo works great as a normal laptop, too. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The ASUS ZenBook Duo is one of few dual-screen laptops on the market, featuring dual 14-inch 1080p OLED displays that can work together or separately to create a multi-form factor experience. It has plenty of ports and is a very capable Windows machine.

In place of the usual keyboard and trackpad is a second screen, which acts as an extension of your Windows desktop, or a virtual keyboard and trackpad if you want to use the device like a normal laptop. The laptop itself actually even comes with a physical keyboard and trackpad that wirelessly connects and lays over the bottom screen if you prefer tactile feedback.

Don't be fooled by the unique form factor, the ZenBook Duo is a fully functional and capable Windows PC. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 under the hood, which is very powerful and capable of most productivity and creative tasks. It also includes Intel Arc graphics, which will help with photo and video editing.

Because of the form factor, you can use the ZenBook Duo in multiple ways. You can use it with both screens size by side in a portrait orientation, or use both screens above and below in a horizontal configuration. You can also use it as a single-screen laptop if you want to place the keyboard and trackpad on the lower screen.