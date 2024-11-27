Why would you buy an entry-level M4 MacBook Pro when you can buy a top-end Surface Laptop 7 for $50 less?

The Surface Laptop 7 is gorgeous and more affordable than a MacBook Pro right now.

Now that Black Friday is truly here, we're seeing incredible deals on amazing laptops this year. Microsoft launched its first Copilot+ PCs earlier this year, and we called the Surface Laptop 7 the laptop to beat in 2024 with its powerful and efficient Snapdragon X chip. Today, the highest-end 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 configuration (32GB/1TB) is now CHEAPER than Apple's new M4 MacBook Pro. It's just $1,549 at Antonline, $50 cheaper than the entry-level MacBook Pro with M4 (16GB/512GB).

The best Windows laptop of 2024 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,549 at Antonline "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work. ❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation. Display: 13.8-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Best Buy 💰Price check: $1,549 at Amazon

The Surface Laptop 7 is the best laptop of 2024 and is now incredible value.

The Surface Laptop 7 is the best Windows laptop you can buy right now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I was enamored with the Surface Laptop 7 when it initially launched in June, and I even called it the laptop form factor perfected. It was, and is, the laptop to beat in 2024, and I don't think a single laptop comes close. Not even the new MacBook Pro, which is now MORE expensive than the top-end Surface Laptop 7, beats this laptop in terms of the overall package.

This deal includes the Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a gorgeous 120Hz 13.8-inch screen for just $1,549. That's not the sort of deal you see every day. To compare, the M4 MacBook Pro with just 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is $50 more expensive. Unless you need that slightly better mini LED display, why would you choose the MacBook?

Copilot+ PCs have been of incredible value since the start, pushing Apple to raise the minimum RAM offered in the Mac to 16GB to match the Surface Laptop 7. But when the top-end model with 32GB RAM is offered for less than the entry-level MacBook Pro, it makes no sense to get anything but the Surface Laptop 7 unless you really need macOS.

The Surface Laptop 7 is a gorgeous laptop. It features an incredible keyboard and haptic touchpad that gives the Mac's haptic touchpad a run for its money. The Surface Laptop 7 also has a touchscreen, which I'd take over a mini LED screen any day of the week.

