Surface Duo 2 down to lowest price ever in UK

What you need to know

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 is currently on sale in the UK starting at £860.

This is the lowest price that we've ever seen the Surface Duo 2 sell for in the UK.

Microsoft recently dropped the price of the Duo 2 to $1,000 in the U.S.

Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 just received a significant price drop in the UK. The foldable phone now starts at £860, which is a savings of £489 compared to its original price. The £860 model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions of the device with higher specs at a discount as well. The Duo 2 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is £555 off, bringing its price down to £1,034.

This isn't the first time that we've seen the Duo 2 discounted in the UK, but it is the most significant price drop that's happened to date.

Microsoft discounted the Duo 2 in the United States in April. That deal brought the foldable down to $1,000, which is the lowest the device has ever cost in the U.S.

While the Duo 2 has dropped in price, the plurality of our readers believed that $999 was too much for the foldable. In a recent poll, 44.26% of voters said that they were not considering the Duo 2 after its U.S. price drop. 40.41% of polled participants said that they were interested in the Duo 2 as a result of its lower price.

The Surface Duo 2 separates itself from other folding devices by having two displays rather than one folding one. This delivers a better experience for multitasking but limits the device for content viewing. For example, you could view a video on one screen while using a different app on the other, but you probably wouldn't want to watch a video spanned across both screens.