Each year I tell people to buy this mouse and keyboard, and I won't stop until all wrists are saved from agony

Considering that I cover powerful PCs and a massive range of devices for a living, you may think that my favorite gadgets are exorbitantly expensive. But my favorite pieces of tech aren't a computer, a smartphone, or a VR headset. No, my go-to gadgets are my ergonomic keyboard and mouse. Each Prime Day, Black Friday, and any other time they go on sale I write about them, and I expect to keep writing about them for years to come. Right now, you can grab the Logitech K860 Ergonomic keyboard and the Logitech MX Vertical mouse at a discount.

Why I recommend this deal

The Logitech MX Vertical is a comfortable mouse that reduces wrist pain, and its battery seems to last forever. (Image credit: Future)

As I sat down at my desk to cover deals throughout Prime Day, my wife and I chatted about if we wanted to buy anything this year. Since I'm not on the hunt for anything in particular, our conversation shifted to our favorite purchases of the year (this is what happens when two people who studied journalism and have worked in marketing get married). My wife cooed over her red Mini Cooper. I went on about my ultimate ergonomic desk setup.

The quick links above are the key components of my ultimate ergonomic work-from-home desk or close alternatives. All my gear sits on top of an Autonomous SmartDesk Core. Some of the pieces could easily be swapped for other gadgets, such as a different monitor or a mouse mat from a different brand. But there are devices with no respective alternatives for me: the Logitech K860 keyboard and the Logitech MX Vertical mouse. As it so happens, both of those items are on sale right now.

I knew within 5 minutes that the Logitech K860 was my best tech purchase of 2022. I've since used that keyboard and the Logitech MX Vertical mouse for thousands of hours.

Logitech's ergonomic accessories have been my companions for thousands of hours. (Image credit: Future)

The design of the MX Vertical forces your hand and wrist to rest in a more natural position than what other mice require. If you shake your hands to relax them and then let them fall on a pillow, you'll notice your hands do not rest flat on a surface in the position normal mice require. The Logitech MX Vertical fills the natural gap in your hand that forms when you rest your wrist on a desk.

The battery of the Logitech MX Vertical seems to last forever, but on the rare occasion in which it does run out of juice, I can charge it through a USB-C connection. I can still use the mouse when it's plugged into my PC or through my Logi Dock, so it doesn't affect my workflow if the mouse runs out of battery life unexpectedly.

The Logitech K860 is an ergonomic keyboard with a split design. The wedge in the middle of the keyboard and the curvature of the accessory allow you to rest your hands naturally. Some find switching to a split keyboard difficult or uncomfortable, so you may want to try one out in a store or make sure there's a good return policy when you purchase the keyboard.

I don't do much number crunching, but the full number pad of the Logitech K860 is handy.

I write articles for a living. I have spent thousands of hours at my desk typing and clicking around on my computer. I can't imagine using any devices apart from the Logitech K860 and Logitech MX Vertical to do my job. They're just that good. Even small discounts make them both worth a quick purchase.