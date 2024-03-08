Get a MASSIVE amount of storage for a miniature price with this discount on one of Samsung's best portable SSDs

Samsung savings are aplenty these days. Right now, you can save $100 on the Samsung T5 EVO SSD. That external drive is designed for large file transfers and supports USB 3.2 Gen 1. The case of the T5 EVO SSD is rubberized, and the entire drive is shock and fall resistant up to six feet, giving you some comfort that your storage is safer than it would be on many competing drives.

Samsung T5 EVO Portable SSD (4TB) | was $349.99 now $249.99 at Samsung This portable SSD is a durable and convenient way to expand the storage of your PC or other devices. It's a rubberized drive and has shock resistance and fall protection up to six feet. The Samsung T5 EVO has read and write speeds of up to 460 MB/s. It's not the fastest drive around, but it's quick enough for transferring large files.

A large external SSD

When Samsung announced the T5 EVO SSD, the drive was the largest USB portable SSD on the market, according to the company. Its 8TB option promised the same read and write speeds as the 2TB and 4TB models, but it had a significant drawback, its price. The 8TB Samsung T5 EVO SSD launched at $649.99, making it more expensive than competing drives with faster read and write speeds. But now, the T5 EVO SSD is on sale across all three of its sizes.

The 4TB T5 EVO SSD sits in the middle and delivers a good balance of storage size and price. It's now $249.99, down from $349.99. The 2TB version of the SSD is normally $189.99 but is now $169.99. The massive 8TB T5 EVO SSD is discounted to $599.99, which saves you $50.

Unless you need all of your storage on a single drive or work with files measured in TB rather than GB, it's probably worth picking up two 4TB drives rather than a single 8TB drive. Doing so with current discounts would save you $100 per 8TB of total storage. I suppose you could also buy four 2TB drives, but at that point you're juggling a lot of SSDs.

Size over speed

The Samsung T5 EVO SSD has read and write speeds of 460 MB/s. Those speeds are more than enough for large file transfers, but they lag behind competing drives from Samsung and other companies. The benefit of the T5 EVO SSD is in its sizing options and its shock and fall resistance. If you need a faster drive, there are other options available, such as the Samsung T9.

Samsung's T9 SSD has read and write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s. Our Zachary Boddy purchased one for himself and said it was the greatest purchase he's made in months. Admittedly, the drive was on sale for only $249.99 for the 4TB version at the time. The Samsung T9 is now on sale for $329.99 for 4TB.

The Samsung T7 ($164.99 for 2TB) is also an option, as it has read/write speeds of 1,050/1,000 MB/s. That drive maxes out at 2TB, however.