I couldn't pass up this incredible 4TB portable Samsung SSD deal, and you shouldn't either

I've been considering redoing the complicated storage setup for my Xbox Series X lately, and decided to peruse the internet for interesting deals. It didn't take me long to find one of the best portable SSD deals I've ever seen — Samsung's incredible, acclaimed T9 for a staggering 43% off.

This is Samsung's fastest, most durable, and most consistent portable SSD on the market, but it normally asks an astoundingly high amount for the higher storage tiers. For a limited time thanks to Black Friday 2023, you can pick up the Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $249.99 at Best Buy. That's $190 off! I wasn't planning on buying a new external SSD right away, but I simply couldn't say no to this deal. If you're looking for a new portable SSD, you should take advantage of this sale, too.

Samsung T9 Portable SSD — 4TB | was $439.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The Samsung T9 is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD with up to 4TB of storage. It's incredibly fast (up to 2,000MB/s!) and built with class-leading durability and performance in mind. Right now, the 4TB model is a staggering 43% off, making it just $249.99 — its lowest price ever, and a deal I just couldn't pass up.

✅Great for: Those who need a reliable, durable, high-speed portable SSD with plenty of storage for basically any application. Useful for games, media storage, massive files, and anything else you might store on a portable SSD. 💰Price check: $249.99 at Amazon

More great early Black Friday deals

A portable SSD to do it all, and it's $190 off right now

In the box, you get Samsung's ultra-premium 4TB portable SSD, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, and a USB Type-C to Type-A cable. (Image credit: Samsung | Best Buy)

The storage situation for my Xbox Series X is a mite convoluted. Apart from the 1TB of internal SSD storage, I also have the 1TB WD_Black C50 Expansion Card (review on that coming in the very near future), plus two 1TB portable SSDs for playing backward compatible Xbox games and storing Xbox Series X|S games I don't plan on playing for a while.

One is the WD_Black P40 Game Drive I reviewed at the beginning of this year, but the other is the Samsung T7, one of the most critically-acclaimed portable SSDs of all time and a top pick on our list of the best external storage for Xbox. This current setup has been great, with the Samsung T7 being incredibly consistent and dependable for years now. However, I wanted to condense and increase my storage to free up a USB port and give me extra room for storing games. I considered the 2TB version of the Samsung T7 (also on sale for $134.99 at Best Buy) until I saw a deal I simply couldn't pass up.

The Samsung T9 is the upgraded version of the T7 in every way. It's more durable and reliable, it features superior cooling for enhanced sustained performance, and it's twice as fast. Normally, it costs significantly more than the T7, even before you double the storage to 4TB. For a limited time, though, Samsung has shaved a whopping $190 off the T9, a 43% savings that sees the portable SSD hit its lowest price ever. That makes it less than twice the cost of the 2TB SSD Samsung T7 — and you're getting twice the storage, twice the speed, and superior longevity.

My Xbox Series X (or any current-gen console) isn't really able to take full advantage of the T9's capabilities with their USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (the T9 is USB 3.2 Gen 2 and supports faster theoretical speeds), but with this sale it's actually priced very similarly to other 4TB portable SSDs that are considerably slower, so you might as well take advantage of the deal and benefit from the enhanced capabilities and sheer quality of Samsung's highly-lauded external SSDs. So, yeah, I bought the 4TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD. I'll reclaim one of my Xbox's USB ports, have a ton of extra storage for games, and have two other excellent portable SSDs that I can use for other things. If you need a new large and fast portable SSD for anything, gaming or otherwise, you'd be doing yourself a favor by buying the Samsung T9 Portable SSD for just $249.99 at Best Buy.