Don't miss out on these great memory card and flash drive deals on the last day of Prime Day
Full SD cards and flash drives from PNY are at great discounts right now.
It's the last day of Prime Day, and that means time is running out to save on the amazing deals going on during this event. As someone who creates a lot of creative files in Adobe programs, I personally get a lot of use out of flash drives and memory cards. So, it's great to see that PNY has reduced the prices of many of its UHS-II SDXC memory cards and flash drives. Of course, if you're a photographer, you'll appreciate the transfer speeds and discounted prices of these devices as well.
Among the many PNY deals going on now, a 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II Memory Card is discounted to just $67.99 at Amazon. Check out that deal and multiple others below.
PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 Memory Card | was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon
With read speeds of up to 280MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s this UHS-II SDXC memory card can help you transfer file data quickly between devices. 512GB gives you plenty of storage space to work with, too.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Photographers, laptop users, or anyone else who wants to store several files.
❌Avoid if: You'd benefit more from a different capacity.
💰Price check: $79.99 at B&H
PNY 1TB PRO Elite V2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Flash Drive | was $129.99 now $93.99 at Amazon
This 1TB flash drive offers plenty of storage space while also providing some impressive transfer speeds — up to 600MB/s read speeds and up to 500MB/s write speeds. That means it can handle some really large files and is perfect for use with your laptop or other USB port devices.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Use with desktops, laptops, and other devices that you want to share files with.
❌Avoid if: You specifically want a USB-C flash drive.
💰Price check: $104.99 at Best Buy | $104.99 at B&H | $109.99 at Walmart | $167.00 at Newegg
PNY 256GB EliteX-PRO60 Memory Card | was $61.99 now $36.99 at Amazon
This is yet another UHS-II SDXC memory card but with a lower capacity than the previous one listed. It has the same expected read speeds of up to 280MB/s but with faster write speeds of up to 180MB/s to keep up with your file transferring needs.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: People who want to save files between laptops, cameras, desktops, or other SD card slot devices.
❌Avoid if: You want more storage space.
💰Price check: $54.99 at B&H
PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 Memory Card | was $32.99 now $25.99 at Amazon
Whether you frequently take photographs or work on creative projects, having a fast and reliable memory card can help you store and transfer your data. This UHS-II SDXC memory card offers read speeds up to 280MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Quickly transferring and storing creative files.
❌Avoid if: You need a larger capacity SD card.
💰Price check: $32.99 at B&H
PNY 64GB ELITE-X Class Memory Card [3-Pack] | was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon
This is a great deal for anyone who needs memory cards in various devices. Alternatively, it's useful for people who want to organize their files into specific memory cards. You get three SD cards for the price of one and they each offer read speeds up to 100MB/s.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: People who have multiple devices or people who want to keep their files organized by category.
❌Avoid if: You don't need this many memory cards.
💰Price check: $26.22 at B&H [1-Pack]
PNY 64GB DUO LINK iOS USB 3.0 OTG Flash Drive | was $21.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
This adapter flash drive allows you to transfer data from your iPhone or iPad to your laptop, desktop, or other compatible devices that have a USB 3.0 port. It's a great way to make room on your iOS devices that run iOS 8.0 or later.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Freeing up space on your iPhone or iPad.
❌Avoid if: You don't own iOS devices.
💰Price check: $21.99 at Best Buy | $21.99 at B&H | $23.99 at Walmart |
PNY 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive [10-Pack] | was $44.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
This pack of 10 PNY 32GB 2.0 Flash Drives is ideal for creatives and photographers who want a secure way to give files to clients. If interested, there is also a deal going on for a 50 pack of these thumb drives.
👀See at: Amazon
✅Perfect for: Anyone who regularly gives files to others.
❌Avoid if: You don't need this many thumb drives.
💰Price check: $34.99 at Walmart
Take care of your storage and transfer needs at bargain prices
If you're a photographer, creative, or someone who regularly needs to transfer data from one device to another, then having reliable and fast storage devices is important. That's where flash drives and memory cards really come in handy.
As someone who takes commissions to create digital art for others, it's nice to have a pack of flash drives that I can transfer my work onto and then present to my clients. It's a more secure way of sharing files. Of course, using devices with fast transfer speeds means that I don't have to wait as long while my projects move from my laptop onto the storage devices. Thankfully, the PNY thumb drives and SD cards on sale during Prime Day all offer really great transfer speeds to help with that.
