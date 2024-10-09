Don't miss out on these great memory card and flash drive deals on the last day of Prime Day

It's the last day of Prime Day, and that means time is running out to save on the amazing deals going on during this event. As someone who creates a lot of creative files in Adobe programs, I personally get a lot of use out of flash drives and memory cards. So, it's great to see that PNY has reduced the prices of many of its UHS-II SDXC memory cards and flash drives. Of course, if you're a photographer, you'll appreciate the transfer speeds and discounted prices of these devices as well.

Among the many PNY deals going on now, a 512GB EliteX-PRO60 UHS-II Memory Card is discounted to just $67.99 at Amazon. Check out that deal and multiple others below.

PNY 256GB EliteX-PRO60 Memory Card | was $61.99 now $36.99 at Amazon This is yet another UHS-II SDXC memory card but with a lower capacity than the previous one listed. It has the same expected read speeds of up to 280MB/s but with faster write speeds of up to 180MB/s to keep up with your file transferring needs. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who want to save files between laptops, cameras, desktops, or other SD card slot devices. ❌Avoid if: You want more storage space. 💰Price check: $54.99 at B&H

PNY 128GB EliteX-PRO60 Memory Card | was $32.99 now $25.99 at Amazon Whether you frequently take photographs or work on creative projects, having a fast and reliable memory card can help you store and transfer your data. This UHS-II SDXC memory card offers read speeds up to 280MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Quickly transferring and storing creative files. ❌Avoid if: You need a larger capacity SD card. 💰Price check: $32.99 at B&H

PNY 64GB ELITE-X Class Memory Card [3-Pack] | was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon This is a great deal for anyone who needs memory cards in various devices. Alternatively, it's useful for people who want to organize their files into specific memory cards. You get three SD cards for the price of one and they each offer read speeds up to 100MB/s. 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who have multiple devices or people who want to keep their files organized by category. ❌Avoid if: You don't need this many memory cards. 💰Price check: $26.22 at B&H [1-Pack]

Take care of your storage and transfer needs at bargain prices

If you're a photographer, creative, or someone who regularly needs to transfer data from one device to another, then having reliable and fast storage devices is important. That's where flash drives and memory cards really come in handy.

As someone who takes commissions to create digital art for others, it's nice to have a pack of flash drives that I can transfer my work onto and then present to my clients. It's a more secure way of sharing files. Of course, using devices with fast transfer speeds means that I don't have to wait as long while my projects move from my laptop onto the storage devices. Thankfully, the PNY thumb drives and SD cards on sale during Prime Day all offer really great transfer speeds to help with that.

We at Windows Central are scouring the internet for the very best Amazon Prime Day deals as well as deals that appear at other retailers.

