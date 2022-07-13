I hope my wife doesn't see these Bose headphones Prime Day deals

My wedding anniversary was last week. To celebrate, I got my wife a pair of Bose QuiteComfort 45 headphones. Since they arrive, she's used them every day and is very happy with them. I just hope she doesn't see today's Amazon Prime Day deals that could have saved us a ton of money if I had waited a week 😬.

Full disclosure, I'm based in the UK, so I wouldn't have been able to take advantage of the $100 discount on the QC 45 headphones (opens in new tab) that's currently available in the US. There are, however, great deals on Bose headphones in UK today as well.

Amazon UK took 10% off the QC 45 headphones for Prime Day, bringing their price down to £289.99. But the real draw is the 50% off deal on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They're an excellent pair of headphones that are actually better than the QC 45s in some ways, as explained by our friends at What Hi-Fi. At £175, people in the UK can pick up a premium pair of headphones for a midrange price.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones: £̶3̶5̶0 £175 at Amazon (opens in new tab) At 50% off, these headphones are among the best deals on Amazon Prime Day. They feature 11 levels of active noise cancelation and get up to 20 hours of battery life. Just note that stock may vary throughout the day.

Overall, I'm still happy with the gift I purchased for my wife, but I feel silly for not waiting a few days to save money. Don't repeat my mistake, and please don't share this article with my wife.