I love the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset and right now it's at a ridiculously low price
This headset offers great speakers and a clear mic for people on a budget.
It can be hard to find a reliable gaming headset at a good price, but it's easier when you look at HyperX, a company that produces many of the best gaming headsets on the market. Right now, acquiring one is easier on your wallet than usual since the HyperX Cloud Alpha is 50% off for Cyber Monday.
I love this fantastic gaming accessory because it's comfortable to wear thanks to the soft cushioning. It also offers great sound quality and has a fantastic detachable microphone that carries my voice clearly to teammates. Plus, the wired version works with every major gaming platform including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The wireless version of the HyperX Cloud Alpha is also on sale at a great discount, if you're willing to pay a bit more for it.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset - Wired: was
$99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
This wired gaming headset not only looks stylish but is also comfortable to wear for long stretches thanks to the cushioning in the headband and earphones. Sound quality is also very good and will serve you well in video games. Meanwhile, the microphone actually does a great job of carrying your voice to teammates clearly. Alternatively, you can detach it when not in use. The wired HyperX Cloud Alpha works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a reliable gaming headset with great speakers and an excellent mic that works on all major gaming platforms.
❌Avoid it if: You specifically want a wireless gaming headset.
👀 Alternative deal: $49.99 at Walmart
💰 Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy
🔍 Our experience: HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset review
HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset - Wireless: was
$199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
If you're willing to pay a little more, the wireless version of this same headset is also currently on sale at a great discount. It offers a large amount of battery life, reaching up to 300 hours before needing a recharge. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless works with PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
✅Perfect for: Anyone looking for a reliable gaming headset with great speakers and an excellent mic that carries your voice clearly.
❌Avoid it if: You specifically want something that works with Xbox consoles.
💰 Price check: $169.99 at Best Buy
🔍 Our experience: HyperX Cloud Alpha Headset review
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
$634.99$449.99 at Target
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$46.29 at Walmart
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for
$639.99$489 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HP OMEN 27qs for
$429.99$299.99 at Best Buy
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$249 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + free $75 Target gift card for
What make the HyperX Cloud Alpha so good?
As you can see from my colleague Jez Corden's HyperX Cloud Alpha review, we at Windows Central think very highly of this gaming headset. I don't even know how many hours I've spent wearing this gaming accessory while playing solo and multiplayer games, but the number has got to be well into the hundreds at least. At any rate, HyperX makes many of the best gaming headsets on the market and the Cloud Alpha is definitely one of them.
The Alpha has a very comfortable design thanks to the padding in the earphones and headband, which makes it easy to wear for long gaming stretches. I've used a number of HyperX gaming headsets over the years and I've always been impressed by the sound quality these devices provide, especially given their lower price point compared to some other competitors.
Now, the place where HyperX really stands out is with its fantastic microphones. You've probably experienced this yourself at some point, but one of the biggest gaming mistakes people make is using a horrible microphone during multiplayer gaming sessions. This can distract your teammates or even make them unwilling to play with you if your mic sounds bad enough. Thing is, I've never had to worry about this at all with HyperX. My voice always carries through clearly, without any glitchy sounds or crinkly accompaniments.
I just want to make a note that while I do love the HyperX Cloud Alpha my current go-to gaming headset is the new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which released earlier this year. Before getting this newer device I was mainly using a HyperX Cloud Alpha, but as you can see in my HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, the newer option is just too fantastic not to use. But if you're on a budget and don't want to spend as much, then the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a great lower-priced option.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.