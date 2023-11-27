I love the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset and right now it's at a ridiculously low price

It can be hard to find a reliable gaming headset at a good price, but it's easier when you look at HyperX, a company that produces many of the best gaming headsets on the market. Right now, acquiring one is easier on your wallet than usual since the HyperX Cloud Alpha is 50% off for Cyber Monday.

I love this fantastic gaming accessory because it's comfortable to wear thanks to the soft cushioning. It also offers great sound quality and has a fantastic detachable microphone that carries my voice clearly to teammates. Plus, the wired version works with every major gaming platform including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. The wireless version of the HyperX Cloud Alpha is also on sale at a great discount, if you're willing to pay a bit more for it.

This wired gaming headset not only looks stylish but is also comfortable to wear for long stretches thanks to the cushioning in the headband and earphones. Sound quality is also very good and will serve you well in video games. Meanwhile, the microphone actually does a great job of carrying your voice to teammates clearly. Alternatively, you can detach it when not in use. The wired HyperX Cloud Alpha works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

If you're willing to pay a little more, the wireless version of this same headset is also currently on sale at a great discount. It offers a large amount of battery life, reaching up to 300 hours before needing a recharge. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless works with PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

What make the HyperX Cloud Alpha so good?

The HyperX Cloud Alpha has really good speakers and an excellent microphone, especially given the price. (Image credit: Jez Corden / Windows Central)

As you can see from my colleague Jez Corden's HyperX Cloud Alpha review, we at Windows Central think very highly of this gaming headset. I don't even know how many hours I've spent wearing this gaming accessory while playing solo and multiplayer games, but the number has got to be well into the hundreds at least. At any rate, HyperX makes many of the best gaming headsets on the market and the Cloud Alpha is definitely one of them.

The Alpha has a very comfortable design thanks to the padding in the earphones and headband, which makes it easy to wear for long gaming stretches. I've used a number of HyperX gaming headsets over the years and I've always been impressed by the sound quality these devices provide, especially given their lower price point compared to some other competitors.

Now, the place where HyperX really stands out is with its fantastic microphones. You've probably experienced this yourself at some point, but one of the biggest gaming mistakes people make is using a horrible microphone during multiplayer gaming sessions. This can distract your teammates or even make them unwilling to play with you if your mic sounds bad enough. Thing is, I've never had to worry about this at all with HyperX. My voice always carries through clearly, without any glitchy sounds or crinkly accompaniments.

I just want to make a note that while I do love the HyperX Cloud Alpha my current go-to gaming headset is the new HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which released earlier this year. Before getting this newer device I was mainly using a HyperX Cloud Alpha, but as you can see in my HyperX Cloud III Wireless review, the newer option is just too fantastic not to use. But if you're on a budget and don't want to spend as much, then the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a great lower-priced option.