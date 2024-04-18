One of the best Xbox gaming headsets is on sale for less than $55 on Amazon

The Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets on the market and one I personally use all the time for its high-quality sound, comfort, excellent mic, and more. This head normally fetches a high MSRP of $129.99, but Amazon is currently selling it at a 50% discount, so you will only have to pay $53.49 for it.

Intensify the sounds of gaming with the Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense Gaming headset

Very few wired headsets can compete with the sound quality of this Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense headset (Image credit: Future)

Back in 2021, our own Jez Corden reviewed the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset, stating that it is, and I quote, "a truly great headset with impressive sound, a great mic, high-quality construction, and solid voice reproduction." Now three years later, it still holds up today as I personally use it to get the best sound quality possible for both online conversations and long hours playing the best Xbox games and best PC games.

This headset has a lot of interesting features going for it. It's equipped with 50 mm titanium speakers, which offer a dynamic range of soundscapes that can be further enhanced by activating Windows' THQ Spatial Sudio options if your PC has them. These speakers also produce excellent bass and mid-audio, with precise separation, clarity, and balance.

Its patented HyperSense haptic feedback utilizes an algorithm to convert sound signals into vibrations in real-time. These vibrations provide immersive feedback to users while playing games, allowing them to experience in-game sounds like explosions and monster roars as if they were real and happening right next to the player. This feature can be adjusted to the player's liking or turned off completely if they're not interested in haptic feedback.

Experience the sounds of explosions and roars as if they're really there with the Razer Kraken V3's HyperSense haptic feedback. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition, the Razer Kraken V3 comes equipped with Hybrid Fabric and Leatherette Memory Foam Cushions to keep your ears comfortable during long gaming sessions and isolate sounds so you can experience the full power of HyperSense.

It also comes with customizable RGB lighting and a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone that features improved speech pick-up, background noise cancellation and suppression, and sturdy cable flexibility.

The only major drawbacks of this headset are that it is a wired headset with no wireless compatibility and its high MSRP of $129.99 compared to the normal Kraken V3's MSRP of $99.99. Thankfully, Amazon has ratified the latter issue with this amazing 50% discount, bringing the price down to $53.49.

If you're on the hunt for a fantastic pair of headsets that's on par with the best Xbox Gaming headsets and the best PC Gaming headsets, take advantage of this deal for the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset while it lasts and save yourself $76.50 doing it.