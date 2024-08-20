Razer's latest wireless PC gaming headset rocks 9 zones of RGB lighting on each earcup

This is a very attractive headset that wouldn't look out of place in the wild.

What you need to know

Razer has officially unveiled the latest generation of its most popular gaming headsets, and there's plenty of RGB.

The Razer Kraken has long been about comfort and premium features, and the brand-new Razer Kraken V4 is no different.

It features 9 zones of RGB lighting on each ear cup, a more compact and lighter design than the last generation, and an upgraded microphone.

The Razer Kraken V4 is available starting today for $179.99, with a wired and more affordable Kraken V4 X coming later on.

Fun fact, the very first gaming headset I reviewed for Windows Central was the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, and since then Razer has continued to produce some of my favorite gaming headsets across Xbox and PC. The latest from the company sadly lacks the cat ears (at least for now), but it's still a premium headset swimming in customizable RGB lighting. The Razer Kraken V4 is official and available today, and I have one in hand.

This is a wireless gaming headset that carries on the Kraken tradition of focusing on comfort and features over raw performance, which is where the Razer BlackShark line excels. A new version number means a refreshed design and new capabilities, and my limited testing suggests that the Razer Kraken V4 may be a very capable and desirable multi-purpose headset for gamers. It's also available starting today for $179.99 at Razer, with a trimmed down and more affordable wired Kraken V4 X coming down the road.

Let's get into it.

The Razer Kraken V4 is all about style and comfort

This is a clean, good-looking headset with a refined design. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Razer Kraken V4 • Price: $179.99 at Razer

• Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle, Bluetooth 5.3 (AAC & SBC codecs), wired via USB Type-C

• Drivers: Razer TriForce Titanium 40mm, 20-28,000Hz frequency response, 32 Ohms impedance

• Microphone: Retractable, unidirectional Razer HyperClear Super Wideband w/ internal pop filter, 10-10,000Hz frequency response, 32KHz sampling rate

• Battery life: Up to 35 hours w/ RGB lighting, up to 70 hours w/o RGB lighting

• Extra features: 9-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting per earcup, THX Spatial Audio, 4 onboard audio profiles

• Weight: 350g (0.77lbs)

• Platforms: Windows PC via Razer HyperSpeed & wired, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, & mobile devices via Bluetooth & wired

Razer is shaking up the Kraken lineup with the V4, and the changes are largely positive ones. For example, you'll notice that there is no Razer Kraken V4 Pro, and Razer's innovative HyperSense audio haptics technology isn't present here. I assume a V4 Pro is planned for the future, but there's no sign of it today. In its place, the Razer Kraken V4 is now wireless where its predecessor was wired, and is overall a more premium gaming headset.

There's still an affordable, wired "X" version to support the bottom of the Kraken lineup (at least, it's official and coming soon), but it's also slightly more premium and slightly more expensive than the Kraken V3 X. As far as how the Kraken design has evolved, Razer has in general made the Kraken V4 more compact and more comfortable. It's the same overall shape, but the Kraken V4 earcups are noticeably trimmed down so the headset sticks out on the side of your head less, the earcups now properly swivel for an improved fit, and the cushions are more comfortable and breathable than before.

With the new 9-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting on each earcup (which is, of course, fully customizable via Razer Synapse), the Kraken V4 is a significantly more attractive headset than its predecessor in my opinion. The subtle changes in dimensions and Razer's design refinements make this headset easier to wear both while gaming and even while traveling or running errands. Yes, the Kraken V4 honestly feels like a great multi-purpose headset that you can use all the time, both because of its design and because Razer added Bluetooth 5.3 support, so the Kraken V4 isn't just limited to your PC.

There's no simultaneous multi-source audio streaming, a common pain point with Razer's wireless gaming headsets, but the Kraken V4 does support smart switching. That means you can be connected to two devices at once via Razer HyperSpeed and Bluetooth, and the Kraken V4 can automatically switch between the two to, for example, take a phone call while you're gaming. The Razer SmartSwitch button I love in other Razer headsets is here, and it lets you quickly switch between connection modes or swap between the four onboard audio profiles (Game, Music, Movie, and a Custom EQ you can personalize in Razer Synapse).

That new retractable mic should offer similar levels of recording quality as the BlackShark V2 Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

As far as the actual user experience is concerned, I haven't had a ton of time to use the Razer Kraken V4 yet. You'll have to wait for my full review to get the complete analysis. What I can say is that, based on first impressions, the Kraken V4 has a clean, pleasant, and balanced sound that feels right in line with Razer's other premium headsets. It won't blow your mind like a true Hi-Fi audiophile pair of headphones, but 7.1 THX Spatial Audio and those customizable, onboard audio profiles make the Kraken V4 a versatile headset for music, movies, games, and even video or phone calls.

Speaking of calls, another upgrade Razer made is by replacing the average microphone of the Kraken V3 with Razer's incredible HyperClear Super Wideband mic that debuted on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). It's still the best microphone of any headset I've ever used, although the Kraken V4's mic isn't entirely identical. The underlying tech is the same, but Razer tells me the hardware components are a little different, likely to support the compact, retractable design.

I'm feeling very positive after using the Razer Kraken V4 for a few hours, with it seeming like Razer has nailed the balance between gaming features and everyday convenience. This headset looks good, it's comfortable to wear, it sounds great, and it's compatible with a wide range of devices... Except for Xbox, sadly. I hope we do see an Xbox-specific version of this headset at some point... Or maybe a Razer Kraken Kitty V4 Pro for Xbox instead, with Dolby Atmos integration (hint hint, Razer).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer)

As I've mentioned elsewhere, Razer has also announced the Kraken V4 X, which is a more affordable, wired version of the Kraken V4. It enjoys many of the same design and comfort improvements, but does downgrade the RGB lighting, sound quality, and mic quality, in addition to losing the wireless capabilities. That headset doesn't have a release date, yet, but it'll cost $79.99 at Razer when it drops and will work with anything that supports wired USB audio.

Is the Razer Kraken V4 one of the best gaming headsets you can buy? I can't say with complete certainty, yet, but I don't think anyone would be disappointed if they chose to pick it up for $179.99 at Razer without waiting on my review.