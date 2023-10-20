Our 'best value' rated headset for Xbox is just $50 right now

This year has been absolutely stacked with some of the best games on Xbox. After buying all those games, your wallet will likely be a bit lighter. What are you supposed to do if you want to experience those games with high-quality stereo sound? You pick up the HyperX CloudX headset for Xbox. In our review of the HyperX CloudX headset, Windows Central's own Chelsea Beardsmore dubbed it as one of the best values in Xbox headsets, and now that they're 29% off on Amazon, they're an even bigger steal.

HyperX CloudX | was $70 now $50 on Amazon You can purchase the HyperX CloudX gaming headset directly from HyperX themselves or through third-party sellers. If you grab it quickly, you will also pick it up for a discounted price. Buy from: HyperX| Best Buy | Amazon

The HyperX CloudX headset features a sturdy, durable aluminum frame and cushy memory foam-filled over-the-ear cups. The headset is an officially licensed Xbox product, meaning it has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that it meets or exceeds Microsoft's high-quality standards to carry the Xbox branding. The headset is wired, which means it will work well with Xbox controllers that feature a 3.5 mm audio input jack.

Despite having virtually zero major revisions over the years, the HyperX CloudX is still the "value" option to beat, with solid build quality, great audio quality, and a rock-bottom price point. Chelsea Beardsmore, WC writer

The HyperX CloudX headset excels in the noise cancellation department, both with regard to the ear cuffs and the built-in microphone. If you're sitting in the middle of a noisy living room, these budget headphones are the ones to reach for when you want to explore Starfield in peace and quiet. You can also relax and know that the noise-canceling in-line microphone won't broadcast the chirping from your smoke detector to everybody in your Call of Duty lobby.

Spending a fortune on high-end gaming headphones isn't always an option, and it is vital for there to be good, high-quality options on the budget-friendly end of the spectrum. At just $50, the HyperX CloudX headset is hard to beat when it comes to value.