You need these Razer Kraken Kitty headsets and accessories right meow

What you need to know

Razer just released a wave of cat-ear-themed headphones and headphone accessories.

The new members of the Kraken Kitty Line include a Bluetooth headset, a wired headset, and attachable ears you can place on a variety of headsets.

The attachable ears cost $19.99, while the headsets cost $99.99 each.

If you're kitty-themed Razer headphones are looking rough around the edges, there's good news for you, Razer just announced three new additions to its Kraken Kitty line. The Kraken Kitty V2 (wired), Kraken Kitty V2 BT (Bluetooth), and Kitty Ears V2 join the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro that launched earlier this year.

The cat ears of the new accessories are 50% bigger than their predecessors, removing some of the subtlety that appeared with the last generation of Kraken Kitty gear.

The Kraken Kitty V2 has Razer Chroma RGB to let you customize your look. Its lights are also stream-reactive, which can help drive audience engagement or give you another way to express yourself. For example, the headphones could light up a certain way when you emote. The Kraken Kitty V2 costs $99.99 and is available in quartz (pink) or black.

If you prefer wireless headphones, the Kraken Kitty V2 BT headset is up your alley. Get it — alley cat? They can last up to 60 hours when running on battery and they also feature Chroma RGB lighting. The headset connects through Bluetooth 5.2 and is available in pink.

Image 1 of 3 Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT (Image credit: Razer) Razer Kraken Kitty V2 (Image credit: Razer) Razer Kitty Ears V2 (Image credit: Razer)

The obvious concern is what if you already have one of the best gaming headsets but still want to have cat ears? Don't worry. Razer has you covered with the Razer Kitty Ears V2. The clip-on kitty ears can be attached to a variety of headsets. They're 50% larger than their predecessors, making them stand out more.

The Razer Kitty Ears V2 feature adjustable silicone straps and are available in either quartz (pink) or black.