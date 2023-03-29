This discounted Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor is a better deal than the one that just launched

Dell just announced the latest version of its UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor, but that isn't the only UltraSharp 49 monitor. Last year's model is still available, and it's currently on sale for $430 off. That brings its price down to $1,280. For comparison, the new UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor costs $2,000.

Of course, the newer model is better in several ways. It has a contrast ratio of 2,000:1 thanks to its IPS Black Panel. The discounted model from last year has a contrast ratio of 1,000:1. The newer version also has a better port selection, such as DisplayPort 1.4 instead of 1.2.

But make no mistake, last year's Dell UltraSharp 49 is still an excellent accessory

Dell UltraSharp monitors hold up well over time. Our Managing Editor Richard Devine has used one for years, and it still stands up well against the best monitors. While the newer Dell UltraSharp 49 has the latest specs, the discounted model from last year is arguably a better bargain.

One-year-old devices often go on sale when their successors come out. We've seen similar deals from Dell on the XPS 15 and XPS 17 as well as the XPS Desktop. Dell and other companies want to clear out their old stock and make way for the new. The devices sold aren't used, they just happen to be a year out of date. For many people, last year's Dell UltraSharp 49 is a better bargain than the new model.

Of course, if you need the best specs, the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor launched this week.