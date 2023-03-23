Dell's new UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor puts two 27-inch displays inside one screen
Dell just unveiled an ultrawide monitor built for productivity.
What you need to know
- Dell recently announced its UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor.
- The monitor can be split into two 27-inch displays that sit side-by-side on a single screen.
- The monitor will be available on March 27, 2023 for $2,000.
Dell just announced the UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor. The accessory features a 32:9 display that can be split into two 27-inch screens that sit side-by-side. The monitor can also act as a USB-C hub, which should reduce clutter on your desk while still allowing you to connect all of your accessories to your PC.
The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor has an IPS Black panel with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. The company highlights that figure to be twice as high as the contrast of normal IPS displays.
A wide range of connectivity options, including several USB-C ports, USB-A ports, and an Ethernet connection, are part of the monitor's design.
Dell positions the UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor as a device for "financial traders, engineers, and data analysts." Its 60Hz refresh rate should be just fine for general work and productivity, but those hunting for the best gaming monitor should look elsewhere.
|Category
|Spec
|Resolution
|5120 x 1440
|Refresh rate
|60Hz
|Panel type
|IPS Black
|Viewing angle
|178 degrees vertical and horizontal
|PPI
|109
|Contrast ratio
|2000:1
|Aspect ratio
|32:9
|Color
|100% sRGB, DCI-P3 98%, Display P3 98%
|Brightness
|350 nits
|Ports
|1x DisplayPort 1.4
2x HDMI 2.1
1x USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery
1x USB-C upstream port
4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps)
2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (10 Gbps)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A with charging
1x Audio line-out
1x RJ45
The panel of the UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor is a low blue light screen. The curvature of the display can also reduce eye strain in certain circumstances.
Dell already has a listing for the UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U4924DW) on its website for $2,000. That page shows an arrival date of March 27, 2023.
If you want to pick up the monitor, make sure to double check the model number you order. A similarly named device is already available from Dell.
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor - U4924DW | $2,000 from Dell (opens in new tab)
This ultrawide monitor can have two 27-inch displays sit side-by-side without any seam. The 5K screen has IPS Black technology, covers 100% sRGB, and ComfortView Plus to protect your eyes. The monitor also acts as USB-C hub.
