HyperX discounts for Memorial Day: Save big on headsets, mice, and keyboards

Memorial Day bargains make the holiday a great time to save on gaming peripherals like headsets, mice, and keyboards, and if you're looking for some to get, HyperX has you covered. Its Memorial Day Sale is here, and it gives you a chance to pick up some of the manufacturer's best accessories Windows PC, Xbox, and other devices at generous prices.

HyperX's Memorial Day deals are officially available now, and will remain so until June 3, so make sure you peruse the discounts and make your selections before then. Below, we've put together a complete list of every HyperX product on sale, including information about each accessory, pricing details, and links to where you can get them.

HyperX gaming headset deals

Cloud MIX wired/Bluetooth headset | $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon This versatile headset can be used in a wired configuration with its braided cable and boom mic, or you can take it on the go with its wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in mic. It features well-cushioned ear cups, 40mm drivers, and convenient onboard audio controls.

Cloud Stinger 2 wireless DTS headset | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Need something wireless to use with your gaming PC? The Cloud Stinger 2 sports 50mm drivers, spatial 3D DTS audio, up 20 hours of battery life, a durable aluminum frame, comfortable memory foam, audio controls, and a swivel-to-mute mic with noise cancelling.

Cloud Core wireless DTS headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon This wireless version of HyperX's Cloud Core PC gaming headset is a great alternative to the Cloud Stinger 2. It has nearly all of the same features, though its mic doesn't support swivel-to-mute. It is detachable, though.

Cloud Stinger Core wired DTS headset | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon The wired Cloud Stinger Core offers excellent value, with its already-affordable price discounted by 25% for the Memorial Day Sale. Like HyperX's other headsets, it sounds and feels great, and notably, it's also fully compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch systems in addition to PC.

HyperX gaming mice deals

Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse | $79.99 $69.99 at Amazon The wireless variant of the lightweight and ambidextrous Pulsefire Haste can last for up to 100 hours and has an impressive max DPI of 16,000. The mouse features a honeycomb hex design, 6 programmable buttons, and RGB lighting on its scroll wheel.

Pulsefire Haste wired mouse | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon You can opt for a wired Pulsefire Haste with the exact same specifications and capabilities as the wireless version. If you'd like to prioritize reducing input latency over cutting the cord, it's the one to get.

Pulsefire Core wired mouse | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon The Pulsefire Core is perfect for folks on a budget, and even more so during this sale. It offers a 6,200 DPI optical sensor, an ergonomic ambidextrous design, 7 programmable buttons, and a snazzy RGB HyperX logo.

Pulsefire Haste wired mouse (black/red) | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

HyperX gaming keyboard deals

Alloy Elite 2 mechanical keyboard | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon HyperX's flagship keyboard is the Alloy Elite 2. It's got a durable steel frame, ABS keycaps, HyperX Red switches, media controls, customizable per-key backlighting, anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover. It, as well as every other HyperX keyboard listed here, is also compatible with Xbox and PlayStation.

Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard | $109.99 $89.99 at Amazon The Alloy Origins trades the Elite 2's steel body and media controls for an aluminum chassis and a reduced price, making it a great option for folks that want a quality full-sized keyboard but don't care about media keys.

Alloy Origins Core TKL keyboard | $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon Want a more compact board? The Alloy Origins Core gets rid of the ten key numpad, but keeps everything else that makes the Alloy Origins great. Go with it if you need something smaller but don't want to sacrifice too many keys.

Alloy Origins 65 mechanical keyboard | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon Those who need something even smaller should consider the Alloy Origins 65, which removes more keys to shrink the board's size down. As its name implies, this keyboard is only about 65% the size of a regular one.