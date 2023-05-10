Dell's discounted UltraSharp 32 monitor is a budget-friendly 4K beast for under $1,000

Dell just announced the UltraSharp 32 6K monitor. It's the first-ever IPS Black monitor with a 6K resolution, according to Dell. It also has a starting price of $3,200. While that price tag may be reasonable for professionals looking for an alternative to the Apple Pro Display XDR, it is likely too expensive for many.

The Dell UltraSharp 6K Monitor is impressive, but it is just one of many UltraSharp monitors available from Dell. Several UltraSharp monitors are on sale right now through Dell. Depending on the size and specs you want, you can save up to $1,000.

If you prioritize an IPS Black display, the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub monitor is on sale for $920 ($230 off). If you need a higher resolution, the Dell UltraSharp 32 8K Monitor is discounted by a whopping $1,006 right now, which brings it to $4,024.

UltraSharp displays age very well. Our Managing Editor Richard Devine has used one for years. While new models come out with better specs each year, it's often a better bargain to go with last year's models.

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor | $920 from Dell This monitor features a 4K IPS Black display to deliver deep blacks and high contrast. It was the world's first 4K IPS Black monitor when it launched. While it's since been succeeded by a 6K IPS Black version, it is still an excellent monitor. That's especially true given its discounted price.

If you love the look of Dell's UltraSharp monitors but want something bigger, check out our Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor review. That unit features a massive 5K display. Just make sure to use FancyZones to get the most of the supersized screen. FancyZones is a feature within Microsoft PowerToys that makes it easier to control your windows and screens.

Dell also launched the UltraSharp 34 Curved Monitor recently as well. That device will fit onto more desks than its larger sibling.