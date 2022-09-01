Lenovo unveils long list of monitors ahead of IFA 2022, including Legion Y32p and curved ThinkVision T34w
Lenovo's new monitors should fit right in at the office or at gamers' desks.
What you need to know
- Lenovo announced several monitors today, including new options for gaming or work.
- The company unveiled the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor and the next generation of the ThinkVision T32p-30, T34w-30, T24i-30, T32h-30, and S25e-30 commercial monitors.
- The new monitors are set to launch in January 2023.
Lenovo announced a plethora of products today, including the innovative and flexible ThinkPad X1 Fold and the powerful ThinkBook 16p. Perhaps lost in the hype around a foldable PC, Lenovo also unveiled a long list of monitors. The company announced the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor and the next generation of the ThinkVision T32p-30, T34w-30, T24i-30, T32h-30, and S25e-30 commercial monitors.
The Lenovo Legion Y32p Gaming Monitor has a 31.5-inch UHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 0.2ms response time. It also has Eyesafe Certified 2.0 blue light protection and auto-ambient brightness sensors to help with eye health and comfort.
With support for both Picture in Picture and Picture by Picture, the Legion Y32p should provide flexibility in a variety of setups.
|Lenovo Legion Y32p Gaming Monitor
|Lenovo Legion T32p
|Display
|31.5-inch WLED
|31.5-inch WLED
|16:9
|16:9
|3840x2160
|3840x2160
|Contrast ratio
|1000:1
|Viewing angle
|178 degrees
|178 degrees
|Response time
|0.2 ms
|Refresh rate
|144Hz
|60Hz
|Brightness
|350 nits (typical)
|350 nits
|Ports
|2x HDMI 2.1
|USB-C
|DisplayPort 1.4
|HDMI 2.0
|USB-C
|DisplayPort 1.4
|Audio out
|RJ45
|Ethernet
|Certification
|Eyesafe Certified 2.0
|ENERGY STAR
|TCO
The next wave of ThinkVision monitors builds on their predecessors by adding modern specs to well-known designs. The ThinkVision T32p-30 has a 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display that covers 99% sRGB. It can reach up to 350 nits of brightness, which should be enough for most office spaces.
The ThinkVision T34w-30 is wider than its ThinkVision siblings. It features a 34-inch WQHD curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1500R curvature.
At $179, the ThinkVision S25e-30 is aimed at small and medium businesses. It has a 24.5-inch FHD display. Its 1920x1080 resolution and 75Hz refresh rate are relatively modest specs, but they're ideal for office work.
|Lenovo ThinkVision T34w
|Lenovo ThinkVision S25e
|Display
|34-inch WLED
|24.5-inch
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3440x1440
|1920x1080
|Viewing angle
|178 degrees
|178 degrees
|Response time
|4ms (extreme mode), 6ms (normal mode), 14ms (off mode)
|Refresh rate
|60Hz
|75Hz
|Brightness
|350 nits
|250 nits
|Ports
|USB-C
|HDMI 1.4
|HDMI 2.0
|VGA
|DisplayPort 1.4
|Audio ou
|Audio out
|Ethernet
|Certification
|ENERGY STAR
|ENERGY STAR
|TCO
|TCO
Here's the pricing for all of the new monitors, as listed by Lenovo:
- Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor starts at $749.99 expected availability in December 2022. 13
- ThinkVision T32p-30 Monitor starts at $799.00 expected availability starting in January 2023.
- ThinkVision T34w-30 Monitor starts at $849.00 expected availability starting in January 2023
- ThinkVision S25e-30 Monitor starts at $179.00 expected availability starting in January 2023.
- ThinkVision T32h-30 Monitor starts at $549.00 expected availability starting in January 2023.
- ThinkVision T24i-30 Monitor starts at $299.00 expected availability starting in January 2022.13
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
