Lenovo unveils long list of monitors ahead of IFA 2022, including Legion Y32p and curved ThinkVision T34w

What you need to know

Lenovo announced several monitors today, including new options for gaming or work.

The company unveiled the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor and the next generation of the ThinkVision T32p-30, T34w-30, T24i-30, T32h-30, and S25e-30 commercial monitors.

The new monitors are set to launch in January 2023.

Lenovo announced a plethora of products today, including the innovative and flexible ThinkPad X1 Fold and the powerful ThinkBook 16p. Perhaps lost in the hype around a foldable PC, Lenovo also unveiled a long list of monitors. The company announced the Lenovo Legion Y32p-30 Gaming Monitor and the next generation of the ThinkVision T32p-30, T34w-30, T24i-30, T32h-30, and S25e-30 commercial monitors.

The Lenovo Legion Y32p Gaming Monitor has a 31.5-inch UHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 0.2ms response time. It also has Eyesafe Certified 2.0 blue light protection and auto-ambient brightness sensors to help with eye health and comfort.

With support for both Picture in Picture and Picture by Picture, the Legion Y32p should provide flexibility in a variety of setups.

Lenovo Legion Y32p Gaming Monitor Lenovo Legion T32p Display 31.5-inch WLED 31.5-inch WLED 16:9 16:9 3840x2160 3840x2160 Contrast ratio 1000:1 Viewing angle 178 degrees 178 degrees Response time 0.2 ms Refresh rate 144Hz 60Hz Brightness 350 nits (typical) 350 nits Ports 2x HDMI 2.1 USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI 2.0 USB-C DisplayPort 1.4 Audio out RJ45 Ethernet Certification Eyesafe Certified 2.0 ENERGY STAR TCO

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w (Image credit: Lenovo)

The next wave of ThinkVision monitors builds on their predecessors by adding modern specs to well-known designs. The ThinkVision T32p-30 has a 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display that covers 99% sRGB. It can reach up to 350 nits of brightness, which should be enough for most office spaces.

The ThinkVision T34w-30 is wider than its ThinkVision siblings. It features a 34-inch WQHD curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1500R curvature.

At $179, the ThinkVision S25e-30 is aimed at small and medium businesses. It has a 24.5-inch FHD display. Its 1920x1080 resolution and 75Hz refresh rate are relatively modest specs, but they're ideal for office work.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Lenovo ThinkVision S25e Display 34-inch WLED 24.5-inch Aspect ratio 21:9 16:9 Resolution 3440x1440 1920x1080 Viewing angle 178 degrees 178 degrees Response time 4ms (extreme mode), 6ms (normal mode), 14ms (off mode) Refresh rate 60Hz 75Hz Brightness 350 nits 250 nits Ports USB-C HDMI 1.4 HDMI 2.0 VGA DisplayPort 1.4 Audio ou Audio out Ethernet Certification ENERGY STAR ENERGY STAR TCO TCO

Lenovo ThinkVision T32p (Image credit: Lenovo)

Here's the pricing for all of the new monitors, as listed by Lenovo: