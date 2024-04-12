"Ridiculous doesn't even begin to cover the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor," and it's now down to its best price ever

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a stunning gaming monitor that's earned high marks in several reviews, but it is also extremely expensive. That is, unless you find a discount that brings the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 to its best price ever. That's exactly the case right now, since you can save $700 on the 49-inch gaming monitor from Samsung.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fcomputing%2Fmonitors%2Fgaming%2F49-odyssey-oled-g95sc-dqhd-neo-quantum-processor-pro-0-03ms-240hz-curved-smart-gaming-monitor-ls49cg954snxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com""> was $1,799.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now available at a massive discount. The monitor features an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. 💸Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-odyssey-oled-g9-49-curved-dual-qhd-240hz-0-03ms-freesync-premium-pro-smart-gaming-monitor-with-hdr400-silver%2F6544291.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">$1,099.99 Best Buy | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Processor-DisplayHDR-FreeSync-LS49CG954SNXZA%2Fdp%2FB0C48D7Q22%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">$1,099.99 at Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fsilver-metal-samsung-ls49cg954snxza-49%2Fp%2FN82E16824027256%3F" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">$1,099.99 Newegg

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 specs

For the price Samsung normally asks for the Odyssey OLED G9, the monitor better have some impressive specs. Luckily, Samsung delivers. The Odyssey OLED G9 has a 49-inch OLED screen with an 1,800R curvature. The display's 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time keep games lag free, assuming you have a gaming PC capable of fully utilizing the monitor's specs.

With a 5120 x 1440 resolution, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 has a 32:9 aspect ratio. That's almost absurd for a flat panel, but the curvature of the Odyssey G9 OLED makes it easier to scan your eyes from edge-to-edge. AMD FreeSync Premium support helps with smoothness as well.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED earns a place as one of the best gaming monitors.

""Ridiculous" doesn't even begin to cover the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, a truly insane ultra-premium offering that aims to do it all, as long as you're willing to pay the exorbitant price tag. It's incredible, as you'd hope," said our roundup of the best gaming monitors. Zachary Boddy later adds, "it's a brilliant blend of design and features for those who need a ton of multitasking space, want a flagship gaming experience, and desire the benefits that OLED provides. There are a lot of good things about this monitor, but it is incredibly expensive."

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review highlights

The 1,800R curvature of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 helps immerse you into games and your workflow. (Image credit: Future | TechRadar)

Samsung's massive gaming monitor earned praise from our colleagues at TechRadar in their Odyssey OLED G9 review. The monitor's 4K HDR display, speaker system, and customization options live in the list of pros. Impressive color gamut and refresh rate round out the high marks from TechRadar. The biggest complaints about the monitor were that it's "extremely expensive," has poor UI, and lacks variety in its ports. The current discount minimizes the price issue, but you'll still have to deal with the lackluster UI.

While not quite perfect, The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 received a 4.5 out of 5, which is more than respectable.

"Though most games look impressive on the curved monitor due to its great specs, having that 32:9 support is truly magical," said TechRadar's Allisa James.

"Titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Doom: Eternal look absolutely phenomenal in that ratio, as it not only avoids having UI cut off but the amount of scenery and detail you can see at once is truly gorgeous. Unfortunately, most games don’t support this aspect ratio, including bizarre choices like the recently released Diablo 4. That’s something to consider when investing in this monitor."

Our colleague at Tom's Guide echoed similar sentiments in their Odyssey OLED G9 review:

"Despite its size and cost, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is an ideal gaming monitor for those who like playing games with an ultra-wide aspect ratio, or for folks who would like to switch their dual-monitor setups for a single monitor. The OLED G9 can also serve as a smart TV thanks to its Samsung TV apps. Because of that, the Odyssey OLED G9 is worth its premium price for those who want an ultra-large gaming monitor."

Both sites point to the high price of the Odyssey OLED G9 in their reviews, so it's obviously a factor when looking at the premium gaming monitor. A $700 discount on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 makes its price more palatable, at least within its category.