Save $150 on Samsung's curved 27" Odyssey 240Hz QHD monitor for ultra-immersive gaming

Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitors are synonymous with quality in the PC gaming scene, offering a range of variants, many with curved screens and high-end specs. The Odyssey G65B is no exception, flaunting a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution over a 1000R curvature, supporting up to 240Hz refresh rates with as little as 1 ms response time.

Available directly from Samsung with a 21% discount for a $150 saving, these Odyssey G6 monitors surround your peripheral vision with DisplayHDR 600-verified visuals for deeper dark spots and brighter highlights.

'Boost your reality,' says Samsung, but I'd rather escape reality with a beautiful screen like this. Keep me in the games, thanks.

Samsung is no stranger to our usual recommendations for the best curved gaming monitors, usually going even further into ultra-widescreen territory. However, not everyone has the space of a small city block for a gigantic panel on their desk, so this 27" Odyssey G6 is far more realistic.

Plus, if you've never tried 240Hz refresh rates, I can tell you from first-hand experience that it's totally worth it. Forget all the chatter about the limits of the human eye; you can see the difference. Naturally, if you want to play games as fast as that, you'll need some beefy hardware to back it up, but even my day-to-day desktop experience feels slick and satisfying with 120-240Hz panels.

Dropping the price to a mere $550 is a steal for a height-adjustable monitor that pivots for a vertical view, especially with a 1000R curve and specs like the Odyssey G6. Grab it while you can.