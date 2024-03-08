The glorious 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor is $600 off right now, its LOWEST price EVER

Samsung unveiled the Odyssey OLED G9 in the summer of 2023. Originally priced at $2,199.99, the Odyssey OLED G9 is now a full $1,000 off at Samsung. With stunning OLED visuals unmatched by regular monitors, players won't want to pull away from the screen. However, given its 49-inch curved display that emanates from all angles, you might not be able to.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $1,799.99 now $1,199 at Samsung The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is now available at a massive discount. The monitor features an 1800R curve, 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time, and a 5120 x 1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio. 💸Price check: $1,199.99 Newegg | $1,199.99 Best Buy

Right now, you can pick this up from a few retailers. Samsung, having some of the best customer support I've ever dealt with, is the first retailer suggested. Newegg is another easy choice for gamers who want their monitor delivered. If you can't wait for shipping, Best Buy is another option, with in-store pickup available in my local area, and you get even more benefits with a Best Buy membership.

The 240Hz Refresh Rate is incredible, as even most OLED televisions only support 120Hz. Full 240Hz support means players can game with the least input latency possible. Let's not forget the 0.03ms response time to help ensure player actions are immediately represented on the screen. G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility will ensure gamers enjoy a stutter-free experience to top it off.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5120 x 1400 resolution. Its 110 ppi gives pixel density better than a standard 27-inch 1440p monitor. Meanwhile, the 5120 x 1400 resolution and 1800R curvature will keep the player at the center of the experience for hours on end.

In our own experience, we also recommend the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor, the best premium monitor for parties to buy—giving players the best experience when playing the best games. The Odyssey OLED G9 also features the Samsung Gaming Hub. This gives players access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and other services without a gaming PC or console. A monitor that plays games without additional hardware? That's wild! The deal ends on March 10, so hurry while you can!