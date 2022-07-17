Save $50 on our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, the Asus ZenWiFi XT8

Grab this 2-pack Asus ZenWiFi XT8 Wi-Fi 6 mesh router while it's on sale for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). The 2-pack normally sells for around $400 and can jump as high as $450 on a bad day. We have shared deals on the XT8 before, but it has never dropped this low. A single router by itself is $250, so you're getting a second one in this deal for just $100 more. That's huge because one of the main features of a mesh router is being able to combine more than one device for a seamless connection around your home.

(opens in new tab) Asus ZenWiFi XT8 mesh router $400 $349.99 (opens in new tab) The great thing about a mesh Wi-Fi 6 router is that a two-pack like this really helps you cover every inch of your home in seamless and speedy connectivity.

In our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, the ZenWiFi XT8 is at the top of the list. We like it for its fast, lag-free connection and its ability to expand up to 5,500 square feet. That means it can cover a whole lot of home, eliminating dead zones. No more moving to one side of the couch just to have your phone space out on you as you try to load your favorite website.

The XT8 has a tri-band system with unique antenna placement that provide a total wireless speed of up to 6,600 Mbps. It has other features including OFDMA and MU-MIMO that help it handle multiple devices at once and maintain a stable, fast wireless connection.

The whole thing is super easy to setup, too, thanks to the free Asus Router app that can get you up and going in three steps. You can also use the app for network management. Plus, you get a lifetime of free network security upgrades so you're always protected.