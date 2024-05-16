Western Digital portable HDDs are now more appealing than ever thanks to new 6TB capacities in small form factors

What you need to know

Western Digital is a well-known computer drive and data storage company that acquired flash memory manufacturer, SanDisk, in 2016.

Today, the company announced that it would be adding 6TB capacity options to three of its HDD products including My Passport Ultra, WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, and SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD.

According to Western Digital, it now offers the "highest storage capacity in a 2.5" portable HDD."

Here are the Western Digital HDDs that are receiving a 6TB capacity option:

WD My Passport Ultra : Offered in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and now 6TB capacities. This portable HDD offers password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption. You connect it to your devices via USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port and it comes with a USB-C 3.0 adapter. Use it to expand the storage of your computer or laptop. It's offered in grey or blue depending on the capacity chosen. The new 6TB option has an MSRP of $199.99.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive : Marketed toward console and PC gamers, this HDD comes in 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and now 6TB capacities with fast speeds of up to 130MB/s. The higher the capacity, the more game data you can store before running out of space. That way, you don't have to worry about needing to delete or rearrange game files as much. This game drive has a slim form factor that looks good on any desk. The new 6TB capacity sells for $184.99 MSRP.

SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorATD: Western Digital acquired SanDisk back in 2016. This HDD is better protected and thus a great laptop travel accessory than others on the market. A rubber casing protects from accidental drops and bumps while the port is protected by a hatch. You don't have to worry as much about the weather, either, since it has an IP54 rain and dust rating. It offers transfer rates up to 130MB/s and features a USB-C (5Gbps) port. It's available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB, and now 6TB capacities. You can purchase this new 6TB HDD for $229.99 at Western Digital.

Increased storage for our growing data libraries

Western Digital WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive next to Xbox. (Image credit: Western Digital)

Sometimes, I think back to the small external hard drive I used in college and I marvel at its tiny capacity. Despite having much more space on my devices these days I often find myself running out of storage quickly on both my work computer and my gaming PC. That's especially true given the digital art I create, the work documents I generate, and the video games I play, which all fill up my usable space far too quickly.

Of course, a 6TB HDD won't be necessary for everyone, but it's nice having the option for those of us can make use of it. I'd certainly spend a lot less time rearranging and deleting my own files if I had such a large-capacity drive. The WD_BLACK 910 Game Drive is especially appealing thanks to its fast speeds. However, the G-DRIVE ArmorATD would also come in handy for work trips. Knowing that it's protected by that water-resistant and particle-resistant rubber casing, would help me feel assured that my personal data isn't likely to get damaged in transit.

We at Windows Central plan to test and review these devices down the line, so check back later to see just how well these HDDs perform.