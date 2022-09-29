Best Dell gaming desktops 2022

Dell has a sizable lineup of gaming desktops, and each of them has a range of different pros and cons. With gaming desktops, power, price, and style are what matter the most. For that reason, the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition is the overall best Dell gaming desktop that you can get your hands on because of its outstanding balance of power and price and also its incredibly unique-looking aesthetic.

Best Dell gaming desktops

Best overall: Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition

New Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop Team Red fans, rejoice! Reasons to buy + Immense power + Striking, bold aesthetic + Tons of RAM and storage space + Very configurable + Best for top-end range Reasons to avoid - Can get expensive fast

The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition takes our top spot thanks to its wide selection of AMD's Ryzen 5000 Series processors, which currently outperform Intel's top options. Everything from the mainstream Ryzen 5 5600X to the beastly Ryzen 9 5950X is available to choose from. It also offers incredible graphics hardware, with up to an RTX 3090 available. Additionally, up to 128GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD and HDD storage can be added to the mix, making this PC an absolute beast at its highest specs. There are tons of less expensive specifications that you can create as well, making the Alienware Aurora R10 an amazing choice whether you want a mainstream machine or a cutting-edge one.

It's also worth pointing out that the PC case is incredibly unique and otherworldly looking with its rounded shape and snazzy RGB lighting, which is very fitting for the Alienware brand. If you want a PC that will catch eyes, you won't find anything more striking than this.

Intel alternative: Alienware Aurora R12

New Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop Team Blue fans, rejoice! Reasons to buy + Immense power + Striking, bold aesthetic + Tons of RAM and storage space + Very configurable Reasons to avoid - Can get expensive fast - Slightly less capable at the top end

If you like the sound of the Alienware Aurora R10, but you're not a fan of AMD Ryzen hardware, then the Alienware Aurora R12 is for you. Whereas the Aurora R10 comes with Ryzen CPUs, the Aurora R12 features a wide selection of Intel 11th Gen chips. These processors aren't as capable as Ryzen 5000 Series ones, but they come close. You get the same GPU, RAM, and storage options that come with the Aurora R10, so you don't have to make sacrifices in other areas to go Team Blue. Lastly, the Aurora R12 comes with the same case design as its AMD-powered cousin, albeit with a white color scheme.

Best mid-range: Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (RTX 2060 SUPER)

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (RTX 3060) Balanced offering Reasons to buy + Good power + Traditional design with "gamer" accents + Plenty of RAM and storage + Best for mid-range Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as Alienware options - Not as configurable

The Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is ideal for folks who want something on the more affordable side but still want to enjoy strong performance. This is currently Dell's budget gaming PC. Still, they make a special version of it that comes with the RTX 3060. You can pair this with a selection of capable 10th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD space (plus additional non-SSD storage) for an overall great price.

In terms of aesthetics, Dell went with a less aggressive and more traditional PC tower design with the G5 desktop. However, there are still RGB accents and decorate angular design elements, meaning that your rig will come off as a gaming system to friends and family who take a peek.

Best budget: Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (RX 5300)

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop (RX 5300) Go low, ride high Reasons to buy + Solid power + Traditional design with "gamer" accents + Good RAM and storage + Best for people on budgets Reasons to avoid - Least powerful option on this list - Not as configurable

If you're looking for something that can perform well for a more affordable cost, the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop's standard variant will be right up your alley. Its AMD Radeon RX 5300 isn't as performant as the previous model's RTX 3060, but it's also less expensive, and it still delivers solid performance overall. Additionally, its i5 10th Gen Intel CPU isn't bad either, and you can get up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage for the PC as well. Ultimately, you won't get top performance with this PC, but you will save a lot of money.

When it comes to the top gaming desktops, a good balance between power, price, and style is essential. When picking a gaming rig to purchase, you need to make sure that your system has a strong GPU. You'll also need a reliable processor, 8GB of RAM minimum (16GB is recommended, 32GB is good for prosumer systems, and 64GB is overkill), and enough storage to support your game library. Using an SSD for storage is preferred since their faster speeds will allow you to get through loading screens quicker.

Dell's gaming desktops are among some of the absolute best on the market. Among them, our favorite is the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition. It offers a phenomenal amount of power, storage, RAM, and style. Additionally, the many different configurations available means that you can get the exact specs that you want with it.