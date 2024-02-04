JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go review: A safe way to travel with your gaming handheld and its accessories

Anyone who tends to travel with their Legion Go and a host of accessories will benefit from this carrying case. It would have been nice if the lid also had a bit of storage space, but it works as a good cushion as it is. The EVA hard shell combined with a soft foam insert protects contents from drops and bumps. Plus, the inclusion of both a sturdy rubber handle as well as a removable and adjustable shoulder strap make it easy to tote around hands-free.

Ever since I got my Legion Go, I've been bringing it with me to various places. Sometimes, I like to connect the device to a docking station, whip out my Xbox controller, and play my favorite games while the Legion Go is connected to a TV. This allows it to keep a charge, so I don't have to worry about battery life running low at an untimely moment.

However, due to the relatively large shape of the gaming handheld as well as how many of the best Legion Go accessories are required for this setup, it isn't always the easiest thing to arrange when I'm away from home. That's where JSAUX's new Carrying Case for Legion Go comes in. This EVA hard shell carry case is large enough for not only transporting the Legion Go but also its most important accessories as well.

JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go: What I like

There are seven unique slots in the JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go to accommodate different accessories. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As you can see from my Legion Go review, I've been very impressed by this device, with its gorgeous 8.8-inch IPS display that can reach up to 144Hz. Since it's an expensive handheld, I want to keep it safe when on the move.

The minute I pulled the JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go from the box, I could tell it had a sturdy design that would protect my Legion Go. Made with an EVA hard shell exterior and with a soft, foam insert inside, I can rest easy knowing that my Legion Go and its accessories are kept safe and secure during transit. Nothing gets jostled out of a slot, since the foam holds everything where I place it.

Speaking of the foam insert, there are seven slots total, with the largest one specifically intended for the Legion Go. I ended up fitting my charging adapter, Xbox controller, gaming mouse, FPS mode dock, JSAUX docking station (as seen in this JSAUX dock review), and HDMI cable inside these openings. In the case of the Xbox controller, I was pleased that the slot was designed to prevent pressure from being put on the joysticks or buttons. Of course, you can use these slots differently than I did to fit whatever compatible accessories you use.

I ended up fitting my Legion Go, charging adapter, Xbox controller, gaming mouse, FPS mode dock, JSAUX docking station, and HDMI cable inside the JSAUX Carrying Case.

Something that did surprise me is that the Legion Go sticks up a good amount from the foam casing, to the point that the mesh over the lid is used somewhat as a soft buffer to hold the handheld in place. I double-checked and found that this didn't put enough pressure on the triggers to press them down during transit, but it could if anything heavy enough was set on top of the case. So, you shouldn't stack luggage or other bags on top of the carrying case to prevent the triggers from getting worn out.

A removable shoulder strap attaches on either side of the hard shell case and can be adjusted a fair amount. In my case, the farthest extension allowed it to rest relatively level with my hips. To get a sense of how comfortable the JSAUX Carrying Case is in transit, I went around my block a couple of times while carrying it over my shoulder. It never felt too heavy, and I was able to position the case to keep out of the way of my swinging arms. All in all, it proved to be very convenient and comfortable.

A sturdy rubber handle and zippers make it easy to use the JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central )

If you don't want to use the included shoulder strap, you can simply rely on the rubber handle located on top of the hard shell case. It is sturdy and comfortable to hold for longer stretches. The zippers that run just above the handle are also covered in rubber and slide easily around the box, but only when I specifically want them to. As such, I never have to fight with them to access my Legion Go and its peripherals.

JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go: What I don't like

JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go is quite a bit bigger than the official Legion Go case. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Much like everything else that JSAUX produces, the Carrying Case for Legion Go is built very well and serves its purpose with gusto. However, there are a few things that might give you pause.

First off, it would have been nice if there was some zippered storage in the lid, which is common with smaller hard shell gaming handheld carrying cases. This would make it easier to toss in a few extra cables or lightweight accessories like a microfiber towel. As it is, cables need to take up one of the six slots within the foam insert.

Secondly, this is a somewhat expensive carrying case with an MSRP of $50. However, there's no denying how protective it is, and it's also one of the only large hard shell options for Legion Go and its accessories. So, if you do tend to travel with your gaming handheld, it is definitely something to consider. Just be aware that it's a good deal taller and thicker than the carrying case that the Legion Go comes with, so plan accordingly for travel space.

JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go: Competition

Tomtoc Carry Case is smaller and has room to fit the Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As you can see in my gaming handheld size comparison, Legion Go is much larger than the gaming handheld's most popular competitors — the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. As such, the Legion Go often isn't compatible with carrying cases that fit these other devices, and there's a far more limited pool of protective Legion Go carrying cases to choose from too.

If you're looking for something smaller that still holds a couple of accessories as well as the Legion Go, then I highly suggest you check out my Tomtoc Travel Bag review. To be clear, when I did this review the Legion Go hadn't come out yet, but I have since used the carrying case with Lenovo's handheld and it fits well.

Unlike JSAUX's Carrying Case, Tomtoc's is not a hard shell travel bag. However, there are protective foam spacers inside covered with soft fabric to provide room for various gadgets and extras. The Legion Go's screen rests against the soft material to protect it as you move about. It costs $50, which is the same as the JSAUX Carrying Case, but its smaller size makes it a bit more manageable if you want to tote fewer accessories around.

JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go: Should you buy it?

I can easily adjust the removable straps on the JSAUX Carrying Case for Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You should buy this if...

You need to travel with your Legion Go and its accessories.

You're looking for a protective case with a hard shell.

You'd like to carry your Legion Go and peripherals around hands-free.

You should not buy this if...

You don't use extra accessories with your Legion Go.

You'd prefer a smaller shoulder strap case.

You're looking for a more affordable option.

Anyone who tends to travel with their Legion Go and its accessories should absolutely consider getting this protective casing. While there are several gaming handheld cases on the market, very few are large enough or built specifically to protect the dimensions of the significantly larger Legion Go.

JSAUX's EVA hard shell and foam insert keep Lenovo's handheld in place during transit and protects it from drops or bumps. Plus, the bag offers both a rubber handle as well as an adjustable shoulder strap if you'd prefer to travel without anything in your hands. Altogether, it's very well-designed and an ideal protective casing for Legion Go.