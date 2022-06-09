Best Buy 4th of July sales: Xbox, 4K TVs, Windows laptops, & more

No one really does big holiday weekend sales the way Best Buy does. You can always count on a huge sale lasting at least three days and covering just about everything with a price the store can cut. This Best Buy 4th of July sale is no different, and you can start saving now.



In addition to hundreds of discounts, Best Buy also has a myriad of ways to get your electronics delivered to you. You can go the free shipping route for sure, but if you want your stuff even faster you can order online and select in-store pickup.

When is the 4th of July sale?

Not to state the obvious, but the sale will at least, in part, cover July 4. Since July 4 is a Monday this year, the sale will most likely start on Friday of the previous week (July 1). Best Buy loves to do 3-day sales for the small holidays and 4-day sales for the big ones like this.



Sometimes you can even expect a little "Early Access" sale that starts on Thursday for My Best Buy members, but we don't know if that's happening yet. These early access sales tend to include a limited selection of items that will become open to everyone eventually, but if you want to get a head start then joining Best Buy's free membership program is the way to go.



Either way, if you're looking to save during this year's deal extravaganza, be prepared to start early that weekend. Also remember that Best Buy always updates its Deals of the Day, so there will be limited quantity deals throughout the sale.

Where are the deals?

You can certainly find Best Buy's deals in store, and if they have it online and not in store you can bet they'll match it for you if you happen to be at a brick and mortar location. However, these big sales are mostly conducted online and that's what you should expect this year. Online sales are the easiest way for Best Buy to knock the price off so many items. You can also keep an eye on Best Buy's eBay storefront (opens in new tab) because oftentimes a lot of the deals can be found there as well, which comes in handy if they happen to sell out elsewhere.

What deals should we expect to see?

So what deals are we looking at during the Best Buy 4th of July sale? Pretty much everything. You'll be able to find laptops, 4K TVs, gaming consoles like the new-generation Xbox Series S and X or the PlayStation 5, media streaming devices from Roku, smart home tech like smart thermostats, and more. Find laptops ranging in price from just a couple hundred bucks to a couple thousand. Find all sorts of video games for every platform, including the Xbox Series X or even the Nintendo Switch.



One great way to save during an event like this is to look at gift cards and subscription cards that Best Buy sells. We're definitely going to see these cards go on sale, including things like Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Even if you don't plan on buying anything concrete this 4th of July, you can invest in these cards now as a way to save down the line.



We'll roundup the best deals for you right here, but if there's something you want that you don't see you can browse the full sale. You'll most likely find a discount.

Best Buy's best deals available now:

(opens in new tab) HyperX CloudX Stinger gaming headset $40 $19.99 (opens in new tab)



A great headset that is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Has acoustically-tuned 40mm drivers for epic sound, a built-in microphone, and in-line controls for easy adjustments.

(opens in new tab) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands $60 $44.99 (opens in new tab) Start a new adventure in the Borderlands universe led by Tiny Tina. It's like playing Dungeons & Dragons if your Dungeon Master is a psychopath.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard $120 $87.99 (opens in new tab)



The compact keyboard includes clicky optical switches that have a faster actuation than mechanical switches. It also has Razer Chroma for custom lighting, a detachable cable for easier travel, and onboard memory to remember your settings.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S $300 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) It's not on sale right now, but it is in stock, which is nice in and of itself. Hopefully we'll see some great bundle deals or maybe even a direct price drop.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $400 $349.99 (opens in new tab)



One of the least expensive options in the Surface lineup, this machine includes a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 prcoessor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage. It also has a 12.4-inch touchscreen display with 1536 x 1024 pixel resolution.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach VelocityOne flight control system $380 $349.99 (opens in new tab)



If you're really into games like Microsoft Flight Simulator, you might really enjoy a control system like this. It offers you a true flying experience with comprehensive controls and authentic panels.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero10 Black action camera $500 $399.99 (opens in new tab) When you're done gaming but still want to show off, take the Hero10 with you and record your next outdoor adventure. It is designed to withstand the elements, but it also has a ton of features you can use for any situation.

(opens in new tab) Arcade1Up The Simpsons arcade $700 $499.99 (opens in new tab)



Go old school and play two great video games based on The Simpsons. Has a full-sized joystick and buttons. With Wi-Fi built in you can even play online with friends. Comes with a stool for you as well.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book $750 $549.99 (opens in new tab) This is a touchscreen laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It comes in Mystic Silver and other colors are discounted as well.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop $1,450 $1,049.99 (opens in new tab) Another fantastic touchscreen laptop option that has great speeds and a long battery life since it's on the Intel Evo Platform. Comes with a Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80A 65-inch OLED 4K TV $1,300 $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) Time to replace your old, dumb TV with a beautiful smart one. This Q80A Series looks fantastic thanks to the OLED panel and includes plenty of smart features, including a platform for accessing all of your favorite streaming apps.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 30L prebuilt gaming PC $1,700 $1,399.99 (opens in new tab) This gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for some superior graphics. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard so all you need is a monitor to get playing right out of the box.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R10 prebuilt PC $1,850 $1,599.99 (opens in new tab) This prebuilt gaming desktop PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive for speed, and a 1TB hard drive for extra storage. It's also powered by an AMD Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card so you can play your favorite games at high settings.

More and more deals will be popping up over time, and we're going to keep this updated with the latest and greatest. Keep checking back.



