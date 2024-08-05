Black Myth: Wukong preorders are already marked down — get one of 2024's biggest action RPGs and journey to the west for less

2024 is a year chock-full of exciting new games to play, and one of the biggest coming towards the end of the summer is Black Myth: Wukong — a high-octane Chinese mythology action RPG that's been in development for over four years. First revealed on August 20, 2020 by developer Game Science, it's now scheduled to launch this year on the same day in just a few weeks. It's coming to both Windows PC and PS5 first, with an Xbox Series X|S release in the pipeline.

Preorders for the game have been live since June, but PC ones are available for some notable discounts right now. They're normally $59.99, but you can currently get the Standard Edition for $52.49 at CDKeys — a sweet 12.5% off markdown (you get a Steam code for the game). Alternatively, CDKeys also has the Digital Deluxe Edition for $61.39 instead of $69.99, which will give you access to some exclusive in-game items.

Perfect for: PC gamers who like the sound of an action RPG strongly inspired by Chinese mythology and folklore and the classic novel Journey to the West, complete with fast-paced combat, skill trees, linear-style levels, and plenty of spectacle. Avoid if: You're a console player (PS5 preorders are full price on Sony's store), want more of a true Soulslike, or prefer non-linear open world titles.

Why I recommend this preorder deal

Black Myth: Wukong Release Date Trailer | Confront Destiny on August 20, 2024 - English Dub - YouTube Watch On

Black Myth: Wukong is Game Science's first game since the release of its well-received 2016 strategy title Art of War: Red Tides, and hype for it has slowly but surely built up over time. That's led to the single player action RPG climbing to the top spot on Steam's most-wishlisted games list, surpassing other highly anticipated projects like STALKER 2, Frostpunk 2, and even the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong, among others.

Our Black Myth: Wukong FAQ goes over everything you need to know about the game in detail, but the long and short of it is that it's a fast-paced action title with deep roots in Chinese mythology and folklore. In fact, it's directly based on the beloved classical novel Journey to the West, which is one of the most well-known pieces of literature in Asia. In the game, you'll take control of the Destined One — a monkey based on Sun Wukong from the book — and "venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past."

Though sometimes described by those who have played it as a Soulslike game, several previews have noted that the developers don't consider Black Myth: Wukong to be one. While it does feature stamina-based fighting, bonfire-style checkpoints, and plenty of spectacle-heavy boss fights, it also has linear levels, skill trees, gear rarities, and a combat system that isn't primarily centered around spacing and attack commitment — rare sights in FromSoftware's Soulsborne titles and those like them, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice aside. If anything, it seems best to consider it more of a traditional action title that's accompanied by a strong narrative focus.

The Destined One in one of Black Myth: Wukong's many boss fights. (Image credit: Game Science)

However you want to classify it, one thing is clear: Black Myth: Wukong's concept and gameplay has resonated strongly with players worldwide, and that's made it one of 2024's most-anticipated new games. Provided it has a relatively smooth launch and is as fun to play as it looks to be, there's a strong chance it'll end up being one of the years biggest games, and also one of its best PC games.

For that reason, excitement for it has reached a fever pitch, which makes surprise deals on Black Myth: Wukong preorders like these ones incredibly attractive — especially when you consider that it's not coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch (and may never). It's already rare to see discounts on new full-price titles for a while after they come out, but markdowns on $59.99 preorders are even more infrequent. Therefore, if you're interested in the game, you have a golden opportunity to take advantage of these ones and save almost $10.

Is CDKeys legit? Yes, CDKeys is a legitimate game code retailer. Most of its keys are redeemable on Steam (including these ones), but the storefront also sells codes for plenty of other console and PC platforms as well. For more on how CDKeys works and its legitimacy, check out our CDKeys FAQ I linked towards the start of this article.