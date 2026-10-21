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I honestly wasn't sure where to begin, or even how this is remotely possible, but here we are in 2026: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a 17-year-old game, now has full cross-play between PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC with absolutely zero modding required.

Developed by @ClassicsGG on X (formerly Twitter), the project is now live. For more details, you can join their Discord. It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, though. The original clip was taken down due to a copyright claim; whether that claim was legitimate or not, it's worth mentioning.

Modern Warfare 2 cross-play sounds impossible, but it works

They Just Made Modern Warefare 2 CROSS PLAY WITHOUT MODDING (PS5,PS4,XBOX, PC, EMULATOR) - YouTube Watch On

I find this whole endeavor incredibly ambitious. There’s a full page dedicated to explaining how it works. For example, if you’re on Xbox 360 and want to join a cross-play lobby, you need to:

Search for the Team Tactical Playlist.

Or find the host’s gamertag (classicsgg) on Xbox Live and join their session.

Or send Classicsgg an Xbox Live message or game invite, and they’ll send one back.

That said, joining their Discord seems like the best bet to get things working. Still, it’s incredible that this is even possible. I have fond memories of the older Call of Duty titles; they definitely helped shape my early years of online gaming.

I remember when cross-play between consoles was first being introduced during the Xbox One and PS4 era for Fortnite. It was rather exciting. Being able to play across platforms was pretty cool, even though Sony threw a fit at the thought of it, complete with its mandatory cross-platform revenue share system.

Now, whether this project was pushed through thanks to AI or not, I really don't know for sure, but AI is often the propelling factor with things like this these days. That said, seeing cross-play without the need for mods on a nearly two-decade-old game is a use case I can get behind. Fair warning, though: PC players are a bit out of luck and will require a subscription to the Classics Discord server to help deter and prevent cheating.

Let me know whether you find this as cool as I do by leaving a comment and taking part in our poll below:

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