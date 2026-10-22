Capcom suffers massive data breach exposing private information from over 11.7 million Capcom ID accounts worldwide
Millions of email addresses, IP addresses, account activities, and more have been leaked thanks to hackers who have breached Capcom's data servers — check your password to see if it's been changed
Capcom has officially announced on its website that its CAPCOM ID account service has suffered a major data breach at the hands of a third party. While this breach doesn't affect CAPCOM ID users' ability to play games or access their multiplayer features, it has leaked private information from over 11.7 million accounts.
This private data that's been leaked includes email addresses, IP addresses, account activity, account creation, and login information.
Capcom also states that over 43 Capcom ID users have had their date of birth, gender, country/region, and nicknames leaked. Plus, 193 CAPCOM ID accounts have had their login passwords changed without authorization.
So what's the good news and what do I do if I'm affected?
The good news is that the Capcom ID passwords for all affected accounts haven't been leaked and that users' credit card credentials haven't been leaked or changed.
Capcom has already identified and addressed the method used for this data breach to make sure it doesn't happen again and has begun contacting the victims to provide customer support.
In the meantime, Capcom suggests that if you have received any strange emails or messages after this breach, exercise caution and don't click on any URLs or attached files within them.
As a Capcom ID user myself, I'd personally recommend changing your password as well. Even if you haven't been noticeably hacked, I'd still suggest changing it just in case it got leaked but hasn't been reported by Capcom yet (there are always a few that manage to slip detection no matter how good a company's security is).
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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