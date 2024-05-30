Destiny 2: The Final Shape release date — Start time, preloads, when you can play, and more

Ever since the original Destiny released in 2014, developer Bungie has released yearly expansions for the space fantasy looter shooter that push the narrative of its colossal 10 year-long "Light and Darkness Saga" forward. Now, all of that buildup has led to The Final Shape — an incredibly ambitious and climactic Destiny 2 DLC that aims to give that saga a fulfilling conclusion while simultaneously kicking off a new era of new stories for Guardians to experience.

With Destiny 2 going through a massive resurgence right now following the disastrous reception of 2023's Lightfall DLC, all eyes are on Bungie and The Final Shape to see if the studio can stick the landing and give Destiny's decade-long narrative the capstone it deserves. Luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out, as the expansion is almost upon us.

Ahead of its highly anticipated arrival, I've put together a guide below that goes over everything you need to know about Destiny 2: The Final Shape's release date. This includes its launch time, when you can preload the DLC, and what we know of its download size, along with a brief overview of what to expect from the content and activities in the expansion.

What is Destiny 2: The Final Shape?

I'll go over when The Final Shape will be in your hands shortly, but first: what's all the hype about, anyway? Well, as I wrote above, the expansion represents the climax of a story that's been developing for a full decade at this point, complete with deep and nuanced character arcs, a plethora of thoroughly explored themes, and mountains of rich, in-depth lore. It's a journey many Destiny players have been a part of since their childhood or adolescence, and its end — as well as the subsequent dawn of a new era — will be a landmark moment for the franchise.

The DLC will take players inside of the benevolent Light-bestowing Traveler itself as they pursue the Witness, Destiny's primary antagonist that aims to coalesce the paracausal energies of Light and Darkness to calcify the universe into lifeless stasis. To combat the Witness and its Darkness allies, Guardians will gain access to Prismatic, an incredibly dynamic subclass that allows you to use and combine abilities, Aspects, and Fragments from various Light and Darkness subclasses. Prismatic is unlocked very early in The Final Shape's story campaign, though once the expansion's new raid is beaten after its release on June 7 and its second week begins on June 11, players will be able to earn special Exotic class items with two Exotic perks that will take Prismatic buildcrafting to the next level.

The Final Shape is also bringing new Light Aspects and Supers to all three of Destiny 2's classes, and will feature plenty of powerful weapons and Exotics to chase within the Traveler's "Pale Heart" as well. Then, beyond the core of the DLC, there's also The Final Shape's "Episodes," which are replacing Destiny 2's quarterly seasonal releases in Year 7. Separate from the expansion itself, these three longform seasons will launch throughout 2024-25 and will transition the game from the Light and Darkness Saga to new adventures. Access to their content will cost $15 each, though the Annual Pass edition of The Final Shape includes it; the first Episode is Echoes, seems to be centered around the Vex, and will launch alongside The Final Shape.

Note that for a limited time, preorders for The Final Shape and copies of other Destiny 2 expansions are on sale for up to 87% off, making now a superb time to start playing (or return to) the game if you're a newcomer. These deals are expected to go away once The Final Shape launches, so I'd pull the trigger on them sooner rather than later.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cayde-6 in a promotional screenshot of Destiny 2: The Final Shape. (Image credit: Bungie)

After a long wait made even longer by a delay late last year, Destiny 2: The Final Shape is coming out on June 4, 2024. Specifically, the expansion will go live at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, which is the time of day for Destiny 2's daily and weekly reset. At this time, players will be able to access The Final Shape's campaign and other activities, though keep in mind that The Final Shape's raid doesn't release until three days later on June 7.

In the table below, you'll find conversions of The Final Shape's start date and time for all of the major time zones around the world. Using this, you can determine when access to the DLC will unlock in your region. Note that depending on where you live, you may not be able to play the expansion until very early in the morning on June 5.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Launch time Pacific Standard Time (PST) June 4, 10:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) June 4, 11:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) June 4, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) June 4, 1:00 p.m. Brazil Standard Time (BST) June 4, 2:00 p.m. Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) June 4, 5:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) June 4, 6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) June 4, 7:00 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK) June 4, 8:00 p.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST) June 4, 9:00 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) June 4, 10:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SST) June 5, 1:00 a.m. China Time (CT) June 5, 1:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) June 5, 2:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 5, 3:00 a.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 5, 5:00 a.m.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Destiny 2's servers will be under heavy strain on The Final Shape's launch day, which means getting into the game may be pretty difficult. You may have to wait in a long queue, though since this wasn't much of a problem with Lightfall despite the record-breaking concurrent player count of 316,750 on Steam on its release day, the launch of The Final Shape may be relatively smooth as well.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape server downtime

Bungie has confirmed that in the hours leading up to The Final Shape's release, Destiny 2's servers will be taken down for maintenance and won't come back online until the expansion comes out. This downtime is scheduled to last exactly 25 hours, and will begin on Monday, June 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. If you're planning to do some last-minute grinding to prep for the DLC, make sure you get it done before this time, as you won't be able to play until The Final Shape launches once maintenance begins.

A Hunter using the new Arc Super, Storm's Edge, in The Final Shape. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

To make sure you can jump right into The Final Shape as soon as it's out, you'll want to pre-download — or preload — the expansion ahead of its release. Unfortunately, it's not available to preload yet, but Bungie has said preloading it will be possible during the 25-hour maintenance period directly before the DLC's launch. In other words, you'll be able to preload The Final Shape starting on June 3 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape download size

Guardians wielding Prismatic, Destiny 2: The Final Shape's "multiclassing" subclass that allows you to mix and match various abilities from other subclasses. (Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2's annual DLCs typically have fairly large download sizes, though the size of the game overall hasn't gotten much bigger in recent years. We don't know the download size of The Final Shape yet, but the size of Destiny 2 in its entirety after the expansion's release is expected to be around 100-120 GB on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC platforms, and roughly 90 GB on Xbox One and PS4 systems.

As Bungie details on the official Destiny 2 storage requirements page, you'll also need around 100-120 GB of additional extra space on PS4, Steam, and the Epic Games Store if you plan to preload The Final Shape; this requirement isn't present in the Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of the looter shooter. Note that even though Destiny 2 requires having this extra space for preloads to function, it won't be actively using this storage.

Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of multiplayer and looter shooters, and The Final Shape — the final expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga — looks to be the biggest DLC that Bungie's popular live service game has ever gotten.