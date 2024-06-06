Destiny 2: Unlock all Prismatic Fragments, Aspects, and abilities in The Final Shape with this handy guide

There's plenty of content to engage with in The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2, but one of the first things you'll want to do — especially if you're planning to jump into the DLC's Salvation's Edge raid on June 7 and go for a day one clear — is fully unlock every Prismatic Fragment, Aspect, and ability. You'll get a handful of these from reward chests as you progress through The Final Shape's campaign, but most of these subclass elements will come from hidden chests off the beaten path, quests, or and explorations of the Traveler's Pale Heart after you complete it.

Getting the rest of your Light and Darkness Aspects and abilities is easy, as it just requires completing the straightforward Found in the Dark and Lost in the Light quests your Ghost gives to you post-campaign. Prismatic Fragments, though, are significantly more complicated. Some of them are obtained from secret chests within the campaign, a few are unlocked from Prismatic chests in the Pale Heart that won't open unless you complete a small puzzle, and you'll need Memory Vestiges of Light and Darkness — earned during Micah-10's Alone in the Dark cyst missions and from Darkness-corrupted chests in the open world, respectively — in order to combine them into full memories and make the final Fragment chests spawn in the patrol space.

In total, there are 13 Fragments to find, and I wouldn't blame you for feeling lost without a guide since the game doesn't give you a clear indication of what to do to hunt them down. Luckily, several Destiny content creators have put together some great video guides that go over acquiring all of Prismatic, including this excellent one from Datto I'm using as I write this.

The most time consuming of these Fragments to get seem to be the ones that require Light Memory Vestiges, as it sounds like there's an issue causing these to sometimes not spawn during cyst missions. If you don't end up running into these glitches, though, you'll probably spend most of your time getting the Fragments that come from hidden puzzles around the Pale Heart. There are five of these, and while none of them are particularly difficult, they're spread out across the patrol space evenly and a few of them require quite a bit of running around.

Overall, the process of fully unlocking Prismatic involves significantly more effort than getting Stasis or Strand did, and I like that doing so gives me a reason to explore the Pale Heart and appreciate The Final Shape's incredible environment design. Along the way, you'll also be getting plenty of drops of the new Pale Heart weapons, potentially including the new Support Frame Auto Rifle, No Hesitation, that heals teammates when you shoot it at them.

While you don't have to get all of Prismatic before moving on to the Pale Heart's other activities, doing so is definitely a good idea. With every Fragment, Aspect, and ability, you'll have everything you need to use some of the best Prismatic builds or experiment with the subclass to create some of your own.

Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of multiplayer and looter shooters, and The Final Shape — the final expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga — is finally here and available to play now.