Diablo 4 dev reveals what the most popular class on launch week is

Diablo 4's been available to play since June 1 Early Access, and since then, players have been testing out tons of different builds to figure out which class is the best in the new ARPG.

However, many players have also wondered what the most popular class in the game is.

Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson has said that so far, the most-played class in the game is the Sorcerer/Sorceress.

Notably, the Sorcerer was one of the two most popular classes during Diablo 4's beta tests, and is widely considered to be both very fun to play and incredibly effective.

Diablo 4, Blizzard Entertainment's hit new entry in the legendary franchise, officially launched this week on June 6 (late June 5 in the U.S.) following a four-day Early Access period that began on June 1. Since then, players have flocked to the hack-and-slash dungeon crawler in droves to challenge Lilith and her demonic armies with powerful characters and builds. Notably, like previous titles in the series and many other ARPGs, Diablo 4 features multiple distinct classes for fans to choose from, with each one sporting unique skills, talents, strengths, and weaknesses. These include the Barbarian, Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Druid.

Unsurprisingly, the community has been feverishly testing skill combinations and gear setups since launch in an effort to figure out what the best Diablo 4 class is. But in addition to that, something many fans have also wanted to know is this: which class is the most popular?

Rod Fergusson, Blizzard's Diablo General Manager, has provided a definitive answer. According to Blizzard's data, the most-played class in Diablo 4 so far is the Sorcerer, the game's dedicated ranged class that uses magic to devastate foes from afar.

"I didn't ask for permission to share this but I thought you might be interested to know that right now, the number 1 most played class in Diablo IV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!" wrote Fergusson in a Tweet. "But you didn't hear it from me. In case someone from PR or Marketing asks..."

Initially, I was surprised by this, as it's always seemed like the skeleton-raising Necromancer is the most popular class in Diablo games. After giving it some more thought, though, I've realized that this actually makes a lot of sense. Necromancer is still a fan-favorite in terms of fun factor, but due to their very slow speed in Diablo 4 and pre-launch nerfs to their summons, they're widely considered to be the least viable class at the moment. Sorcerers, by contrast, are thought to be one of the strongest classes in the game thanks to the incredible strength of their magic.

Sorcerers are also a blast to play, with wild damage rotations and very creative builds made possible by the Sorcerer skill tree and the versatility of Enchantment Slots. This was the case in the betas — both Sorcerer and Necromancer were the most popular classes during those tests — and it holds true in the full game as well.

In other news, the Diablo 4 servers were recently down worldwide, but Blizzard has gotten them back up and running again. The issue was caused by a problem with Battle.net login systems, but the developers say it's been resolved. Rejoice!

Diablo 4 is out now and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.