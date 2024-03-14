Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have crossplay and cross save?

Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have crossplay? No, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is primarily a single-player game with no direct online multiplayer features. However, players can hire player-created Pawns online to aid them in their adventures between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. Unfortunately, this system is limited by console ecosystems which means Xbox console players can’t hire Pawns created by PlayStation or PC players.

Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have cross saves? Dragon’s Dogma 2 features no crossplay functionality between platforms, it will not feature cross saves. Therefore, for example, you won’t be able to transfer your save files between Xbox Series X|S version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to the Steam version.

There will be no cross-platform features for Dragon’s Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Cross-platform play and cross-save progression have become more popular and somewhat invaluable in modern gaming. After all, who doesn’t want to be able to play some of the greatest games alongside their friends regardless of their platform of choice, or carry over their save files to new platforms so they don’t have to start from scratch?

Unfortunately, not every game has these convenient features and one of those unlucky titles is Capcom’s highly anticipated, Dragon’s Dogma 2. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an action RPG where you play as the Arisen, a cursed warrior who, alongside his Pawn companions, is charged with saving the world by slaying an evil ancient dragon.

RELATED: List of vocation skills in Dragon's Dogma 2

Like its predecessor, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is primarily a single-player title so it will not have direct online multiplayer crossplay or any multiplayer at all. In addition, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not support cross saves so you can’t transfer your save files from the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions to the PlayStation or Steam versions of the game.

A small misstep on Dragon's Dogma 2 path to glory

While it is sad you won’t be able to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 with your friends online, they can still send you help in the form of Pawns. Pawns are NPCs created by players that you can hire online that will help you out on your adventures. However, it is limited by platform ecosystems, so players on the Xbox Series X|S version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 won’t be able to hire Pawns from the PlayStation 5 or Steam versions.

That being said, Xbox Series X players will be able to hire Pawns from players playing it on the Xbox Series S version. So in the end, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does have a minor form of cross-play compatibility, but not by much.

With all said and done, these unfortunate omissions of cross-play and cross saves should not deter you from getting excited for Dragon’s Dogma 2 as this game is shaping up to be one of the best Xbox titles and best PC games of 2024 with its engrossing open-world, in-depth gameplay systems, and intriguing story.

If you want to learn more about why we are so thrilled about this upcoming PC title, check out our preview of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to find out why.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on March 22, 2024, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam for Windows.