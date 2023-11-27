Expert-reviewed Cyber Monday Steam Deck deals for the coolest PC handheld in the game — Yeah, I said it

The Steam Deck might not boast the horsepower of the ROG Ally or the Lenovo Legion Go, but it's the Keanu Reeves of handhelds. And by that I mean it's inherently cool. It set the standard, and I'm clutching mine like a life raft in a sea of options. In my time at Windows Central, I've explored countless accessories to pimp out my Steam Deck.



Now, with Cyber Monday Steam Deck deals rolling in, plenty of my favorite items from the last year are on sale, and hey some of these work with the other handhelds too.

Nursing pillow and positioner | was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon



A simple and versatile pillow that will save your forearms from strain and put you in a comfortable position for gaming. Whether gripping an Xbox controller or playing the Steam Deck, you can easily play with this unexpectedly essential gaming accessory.

JSAUX RGB Docking Station for Steam Deck | was $59.99 now $54.99



This wasn't my favorite dock I've used as there are cheaper that perform the same function, BUT it's got bright and blazing RGB and that may be enough of a cincher for you if you like your set up to be colorful, I can't deny that this is a great looking dock.



💰Price check: $54.99 at JSAUX

NewQ 16-in-1 docking station | was $149.99 now $101.99 at Amazon



Now THIS is my favorite dock I've actually reviewed, and I couldn't be without it anymore. It's not actually marketed as a Steam Deck dock, its more for using with laptops, but I use it with both my laptop and Steam Deck to connect to my external monitor, or use my Steam Deck with a mouse and keyboard. It also charges my Steam Deck incredibly fast while it's connected.



💰Price check: $149.99 at Newegg

✅Perfect for: High-speed charging while using your Steam Deck on an external monitor, connecting to up to 3 4K displays, and a slick aluminum alloy design. ❌Avoid it if: You just want to expand your ports and don't need the high-speed charging. 👀 Alternative deal: $39.99 JSAUX Docking Station at Amazon | $29.99 Syntech Mini Dock at Amazon



🔍My experience: NewQ 16-in-1 docking station review

✅Perfect for: People who want to add more internal storage to their Steam Deck. Also, people who want an alternative to microSD cards. ❌Avoid it if: You don't feel confident opening up your gaming handheld and swapping SSDs. Grab a micro SD like this instead - Samsung EVO MicroSD 256GB was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

JSAUX Transparent Back Plate | was $21.99 now $17.59 at Amazon



Want to really jazz up your Steam Deck? These transparent back plates from JSAUX are super easy to fit with the included tools, and many of us on the Windows Central team have pimped out our Steam Decks with them, in fact they really improve the feel of the back buttons. You can also change your front plate too, but I advise caution with that as it involves removing the screen. The backplate though? Simple and effective.

✅Perfect for: If you want to customize your Steam Deck and see the inner workings through your shell. ❌Avoid it if: You don't want to unscrew the rear of your Steam Deck and void your warranty. Read on for another customization option for you.



💰Price check: $26.99 at JSAUX



🔍Our experience: How I destroyed my Steam Deck (don't worry, it wasn't the backplate's fault)

Dbrand Skins for Steam Deck | was $59.99 now $29.95 at Dbrand



Don't want to take apart your precious Steam Deck in the name of aesthetics? I don't blame you. Thankfully, DBrand is having a fantastic Cyber Monday sale right now on its skins for dressing up your Steam Deck. Designs available for half price are X-Ray, Warzone, Obsidian, Acid and Leather.

✅Perfect for: If you want to spice up the basic Steam Deck shell with a new color or pattern without having to take it apart and void your warranty. These also protect your device from scratches. ❌Avoid it if: You don't want to apply a finicky skin, they can bubble or wrinkle if you're not meticulous.



👀 Review: Dbrand leather skin review at our sister site Android Central

TECKNET USB C Charger 65W | was $39.99 now $21.59 at Amazon (when adding coupon before checkout)



If you absolutely must use another charger with your Steam Deck, you need to make sure it can deliver 65W of power. This one from Tecknet has 3 ports to charge multiple devices and works perfectly with Steam Deck.

✅Perfect for: People who like to travel with their gaming handheld and want to use a more compact charger. ❌Avoid it if: You don't have, or don't want to purchase a decent-quality USB cable.

Shargeek Storm 2 Portable Charger | was $229 now $159 at Amazon



This battery pack manages to do the impossible, make power delivery exciting. With 3 ports, and LCD screen and simply beautiful build quality, this is my power bank of choice when on the move with my devices like the Steam Deck.

✅Perfect for: You want to charge your Steam Deck, laptop and mobile phone simultaneously and look cool doing it. ❌Avoid it if: You aen't interested in necessarily seeing the wattage numbers or having a 'cool' transparent charger, there are cheaper more basic charging options out there.



👀Alternative deal: Anker PowerCore III Elite deal: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Anker PowerCore with Wall Charger: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon ($40 off)



It's a frustrating thing when gaming handhelds run out of battery life prematurely, but unfortunately that's the nature of these devices. That's why it helps to have a power bank handy if you plan on using your Steam Deck on the go. Above all of them, this is the one you want because it has a larger capacity, supplies enough of a power flow to meet the Steam Deck's needs and it comes with a convenient carrying bag as well as a wall charger.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who foresees needing to recharge their Steam Deck when away from an outlet. ❌Avoid it if: You want a fancier battery pack with a display on it.



👀 Alternative Anker PowerCore III Elite deal: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy (No wall charger)

PRISMXR Vega T1 VR Wireless Gaming Earbuds | was $69.99 now $49.69 at Amazon



The listing for these 'gaming earbuds' comes with war and peace on why exactly they are perfect for gaming, but I'll keep it short. They just work. They connect seamlessly either with Bluetooth or a dongle that's included that plugs into your Steam Deck and allows pass-through charging. I can connect these to my Steam Deck and my mobile phone or laptop for Discord seamlessly, and the sound for both games and music is incredible. The circular magnetic case is a nice touch too.

✅Perfect for: If you want earbuds that are perfect for gaming, connect seamlessly and simultaneously to all your devices and don't interrupt charging. ❌Avoid it if: You don't need your audio solution to connect to multiple sources, there are cheaper options for one connection. 👀 Alternative deal: Earfun Air Pro | was $82.98 now $55.99 at Amazon

Which is better Steam Deck or ROG Ally?

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

My colleague Rebecca Spear has written an article on this very subject, and here is why she believes the ROG Ally is the better handheld. Now I don't disagree with many of the points over comfort (the ROG Ally is much more comfortable to hold), and performance (the ROG Ally packs more gaming muscle under its hood) but for me who primarily plays my PC games on Steam, the Steam Deck is perfect, and most importantly it's much cheaper than the ROG Ally. It also has the trackpads to perfectly mimic the point and click of a mouse, which I just couldn't live without on my gaming handheld now.



Were I looking to buy a handheld device as someone new to the genre, I'd perhaps give more consideration to the ROG Ally, but you're probably here reading this list of Steam Deck accessories because you already own a Steam Deck, and if that's the case there's probably not much value in you going and purchasing yet another handheld that can do what your Steam Deck already does — play games. For me, I'm in no rush to upgrade and I'll wait until something comes on the market that takes a much more considerable leap forward in technical prowess before I put down my Steam Deck, and who knows that may be the Steam Deck 2 whenever that releases. The Steam Deck OLED is also shaping up beautifully in reviews.