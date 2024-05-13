Fallout 4 gets an updated framerate patch for on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

A new update has gone live for Bethesda's critically acclaimed RPG, Fallout 4, across all platforms.

This update contains new options to adjust the game's framerates, Dolby Vision HDR, bug fixes, and more.

This update is a follow-up to the major next-gen update Fallout 4 received for all platforms on April 25, 2024.

Bethesda's Fallout franchise has enjoyed a huge resurgence in popularity thanks to the Fallout TV series which debuted on Amazon on April 10, 2024.

Today on May 13, 2024, Bethesda Softworks has released a new patch for Fallout 4. It's a relatively small update about 654MB big and it contains various new options for players to adjust the game's framerate performances and fully-functional HDR.

Fallout 4 patch is out on Xbox! Size: 654MB.Now you can choose 30, 40 and 60fps + toggle between prioritize visuals or framerate.You can only do this on MAIN MENU!Also Dolby Vision HDR kicks in on my LG CX now. (Auto HDR?)@digitalfoundry @cataferal @dark1x pic.twitter.com/YCKc6CZoOGMay 13, 2024

Shared by @N3WiS on Twitter (X) and verified by us, they report that this patch will allow players to set Fallout 4's framerate cap to 30FPS, 40FPS, or 60FPS or toggle between automatically prioritizing visuals or framerate. However, note that these options can be only set while on the game's Main Menu at the title screen, not during gameplay.

In addition, this game now features Dolby Vision HDR support.

The journalist website, MP1ST also reports that this contains bug fixes and gameplay adjustments. So far the confirmed changes are HDR is now fully functional, makeshift weapons without exclamation marks, and many mods on the PC are now working again after they were broken by the next-gen update (via commenters on Steam).

There are still plenty of changes to discover within this patch but we will have to wait for Bethesda to release the official changelog so we can find what they are. We will update this post accordingly once they do.

Play Fallout 4 with modern framerate standards thanks to the new patch

There has never been a better time to be a Fallout fan than right now as the series is currently experiencing a renaissance thanks to the successful Fallout TV Show.

While Fallout 4 may not be as regarded as its predecessors Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, it is still regarded as a beloved title in the Fallout series for its huge amounts of content, a large world rife with secrets to uncover, and fun gameplay with plenty of weapons to loot and enemies to gun down.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this update for Fallout 4's graphical may be small, it contains big graphical improvements that allow one of the best PC games and best Xbox games of the last console generation to be played with higher framerates for a smoother and more fun experience.