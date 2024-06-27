Forget the Steam Summer Sale — The best PC game deals are somewhere else

The Steam Summer Sale is a great place to grab majorly discounted PC games. However, other digital PC game retailers outside of Steam also tend to drop their prices on various games during this time, which means that the best PC game deals aren't always found on Valve's digital game distribution service. I've taken time to round up the best deals that offered larger discounts and lower prices than Steam Summer Sale. Take a look and see if anything catches your eye.

For my fellow gaming handheld fans, I've made sure to note whether or not a game can be played on Steam Deck. 😉

Fallout 76 | was $44.79 now $8.99 at CDKeys (79% off) Fallout 76 shakes things up quite a bit compared to other games in Bethesda's acclaimed series. It's only been 25 years since the bombs fell and you need to stay vigilant to survive in the wasteland or horrors that the bombs left behind. Rather than being a linear experience, this is more of a PVP co-op adventure. It's listed as Steam Deck Playable. ✅Great for: People who want to play Fallout games with friends. ❌ Avoid if: You're not into the whole PVP focus of the game. 💰Price check: $9.99 at Steam 🔎Our Expertise: Fallout 76 review

Starfield | was $69.99 now $43.49 at CDKeys (Steam) (43% off)



Bethesda's big space adventure released last year for PC and Xbox Series X|S. So, it's nice to see that it has already dropped a decent amount. You play as a space miner who uncovers a strange rock that gives you ethereal flashes. From there, it's a journey to unravel the possible alien mystery surrounding this material and explore the stars as you see fit. Unfortunately, this game is not supported on Steam Deck. ✅Great for: People who love the idea of space travel and want a game that offers different outcomes. ❌ Avoid if: You think exploring empty planets will be boring. 💰Price check: $46.89 at Steam | $48.99 at Microsoft 🔎Our Expertise: Starfield review

Horizon Forbidden West | was $63.99 now $37.79 at CDKeys (40% off) After the events of the first game, Aloy finds herself traveling west to what we'd call the North American west coast and discovers a whole bunch of powerful new machines and enemies. Equipped with just a bow and arrow (and a few other gadgets), she's tasked with taking down powerful foes and uncovering a plot that threatens the world. Unlike the first game, this sequel is currently unsupported on Steam Deck. ✅Great for: Fans of the first game who want even more challenges and mechanical foes. ❌ Avoid if: You'd rather not get into a long open-world game right now. 💰Price check: $47.99 at Steam | $47.99 at Humble Bundle

While Steam is definitely the main go-to for many PC gamers, places like CDKeys, Green Man Gaming (GMG), and Humble Bundle can still give you Steam codes at lower prices than Steam itself, so it's good to be aware of any other sales going on. As Steam Summer Sale week continues on, we're likely to see other amazing game deals at various PC gaming retailers. We'll keep an eye out for these discounts and will update this page whenever we find something awesome.

I've played most of the games on this list and am currently in the middle of some of them. If I hadn't recently bought them already, I'd be itching to get Sea of Stars and Horizon Forbidden West. These are both colorful adventures that allow you to explore and level up your characters. Sea of Stars is, of course, a pixel-art game set in the style of classic Chrono Trigger titles with Mario RPG-style turn-based combat. It's an especially fun game to play on my ROG Ally, Steam Deck, or other gaming handhelds.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West makes you feel small but powerful in a vast world filled with dangerous machines. You're main weapons are a bow and arrow, but you can aim at weak points and set traps to take down these robots that threaten your life. It's very satisfying when you bring one of these thing crashing down.