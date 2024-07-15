Forza Horizon 5 will let you be a coffee cup, go to car meets, and drive a Thing in the next update featuring 9 new cars

What you need to know

Right on schedule, Playground Games has revealed all the details for Forza Horizon 5's next big content update.

Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee is dropping soon with nine new cars and... A coffee shop.

The Evolving World Coffee Shop is the perfect place for car meets, but you can also roleplay as a cup of coffee if you want.

As far as new cars are concerned, there's a good mixture included in this update, as well as the new JDM Jewels Car Pack DLC.

Have you ever wanted to go hang out with all your friends at the local coffee shop and talk about cool cars? Well, soon you'll be able to... In Forza Horizon 5. The legendary open-world racing game's next content update is a creative one, with Playground Games using the Evolving World feature to build a photogenic coffee shop in Mexico.

Sure, you'll be able to add up to nine new cars to your collection and enjoy a new Festival Playlist with more challenges, races, and rewards, or you can set up car meets at the local coffee shop and take photos of gorgeous cars, build custom tracks and events with coffee-themed props, and even dress up as a coffee cup yourself.

The Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee update officially releases on Tuesday, July 16, 2025 alongside a new Car Pack DLC, with the accompanying Festival Playlist kicking off on Thursday, July 18. You can check out the Let's Go! stream for the update below, or keep scrolling for all the information you need.

Here's everything you need to know about the Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee update:

Five new cars. As always, the massive Forza Horizon 5 cars list is expanding once again with new Festival Playlist rewards vehicles. There are five additions this time around, with no real theme to be spoken of. 1973 Volkswagen Thing 1976 Volkswagen SP-2 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupé 2021 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

JDM Jewels Car Pack DLC. Another four cars are also coming in the Cars & Coffee update, although you'll have to spend a little cash to get them. The JDM Jewels Car Pack features four vehicles that were exclusive to the Japanese market and beloved by car customizers. 1991 Toyota Sera 1993 Autozam AZ-1 1997 Mitsubishi Montero Evolution 1997 Nissan Stagea RS Four V

All the coffee bits. As the name implies, the Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee update features a lot of, well, coffee. That includes a new Evolving World location with four dedicated areas for photoshoots (three of which being great for groups). The Coffee Shop, which is adorned with murals and is perfect for car meets and photoshoots The Cars & Coffee drone show, which occurs every in-game night Six new EventLab props from the new Coffee Shop and surrounding area A new smashable coffee cup collectible The Coffee Cup Outfit, which will be available as a reward during the first week of the Festival Playlist

As the name implies, the Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee update features a lot of, well, coffee. That includes a new Evolving World location with four dedicated areas for photoshoots (three of which being great for groups).

You can look forward to a sweet drone light show every night. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Aside from all the coffee themed additions, the addition that stands out the most to me on this list is the Volkswagen Thing. I know nothing about this car and have honestly never heard of it either, but it's hilarious to me that there's actually a vehicle out there just called "Thing," and you can drive it now in Forza Horizon 5.

The Cars & Coffee update will also feature the usual array of bug fixes, including general performance and stability improvements and patches targeting content from the last Forza Horizon 5 update.

Playground Games finally spilled the beans, and Forza Horizon 5: Cars & Coffee isn't drowning in new content, but it's still a sweet release and it's coming in hot. It must've been hard for Playground to keep the lid on this update, considering all the excellent new cars coming to energize our day. Okay, I'll stop with the coffee puns.

Well, maybe one more. The Forza Horizon 5 team gave us the tea on the next FH5 update, which will be known as High-Performance Dailies. This will likely focus on fast and powerful cars that don't fall under the "hyper" or "super" categories; we know there will be four Festival Playlist reward cars, new races and EventLab props, and more.

The JDM Jewels Car Pack may become a favorite for many players. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Finally, you can't forget about the new JDM Jewels Car Pack. This premium DLC isn't included in any FH5 edition or previously released DLC like the Car Packs that came before it, and includes four exclusive new vehicles brand-new to the Forza franchise. It's an apt name, too, as all four of these were exclusive to the Japanese automobile market, making them a very unique addition to the Mexico-set Forza Horizon 5.

It's no surprise that Forza Horizon 5 is still one of the best Xbox racing games you can play, and it only continues to get better with each successive update. There's literally over 800 vehicles in FH5 today, and you can drive them all on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass today. Speaking of Xbox Game Pass, now is a great time to stockpile on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to save a ton of money and avoid the price increase coming later this year.