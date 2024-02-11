Get tons of Enshrouded’s best weapons and armors with this crazy loot farm

Enshrouded is the second-biggest survival launch of the year, second only to the monstrous launch of Palworld. It's a unique blend of action RPG elements combined with a large open world packed full of exploration-worthy areas. Enshrouded is shaping up to be my favorite early access release ever.

With endless love comes endless wonder. Many out there are searching deep throughout the world when getting started with Enshrouded for the best gear, loot, and areas to build.

Let's make things easier and get you overpowered with Legendary gear!

What kind of gear can be obtained?

I know I look awesome in this Radiant Paladin armor! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

There are a myriad of weapons players can obtain that range from Common to Legendary. These weapons come alongside three different endgame armors, for which players can farm. Whether you're a Ranger, Assassin, Tank, or some form of caster, there's something for everyone to find on this loot run.

Here's a quick rundown of Legendary items players can find. This doesn't even include the sweet-looking Epics:

Armors Radiant Paladin Armor Set Elder Armor Set Eagle Eye Armor Set

Shields Shield of Light Ethereal Plane

Weapons Ignited Hammer Wildwood Shortbow Lightforged Axe Rotblood Frozen Core Wand Luminous Wand Shrouded Staff and many, many more!



The loot path

Feel the power! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The route you'll take is simple but odd to set up. Firstly, how often you can do this will entirely depend on whether this is done through a local save or a dedicated server. If done locally, you can do this as fast as your skills allow. If done on a server, you'll need to wait at least 30 minutes before doing the route again, as the loot doesn't reset until 30 minutes have passed in a zone without players.

Use our Ghost Glider guide to make the initial setup, where you'll reach the Sun Temple in the southwestern corner of the map and place a Flame Altar up top. This is where we divert and set a second Flame Altar below, as pictured in the next photo.

The flame altar needs to be placed very close to where this blue circle is, otherwise the Matron will spawn underground. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The second Flame Altar isn't completely necessary, but it makes the run more accessible and consistent. Placing this Flame Altar prevents a level 30 Matron from spawning below near one of the chests. As far as I'm aware, we're the only ones also recommending this.

Now, teleport back to the first Flame Altar and dive toward the tower. You won't be great at it initially, but try landing against a small wall near the top of the building, next to a chest. This will stop the player dead in their tracks. Open the chest and jump down below.

Aim for this wall here to stop your players flight and prevent them from rolling off the ledge. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

If you're close to hitting anything, pull out your glider to prevent fall damage. Then, jump over the inner fence and down the pillar, where you'll see some wooden platforms to land on. One of these is home to another chest and another chance at some awesome loot.

Image 1 of 2 The inner ledge the player needs to jump through. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) While this run didn't give me much, I've seen legendary weapons and armor in this chest multiple times! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Proceed down the tower again once you've acquired the loot; there will be multiple skeletal enemies and a sarcophagus the player can open. Check inside, grab whatever you can, then start running up the stairs and take a left towards a ledge that leads outside and back toward the second Flame Altar you potentially placed.

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Take a leap north and dive towards where you'll find a small cave entrance. In the back is another chest for you to open!

Image 1 of 2 The cave entrance is hard to spot when the sun is high, but it's located in the corner of the township below the tower. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund) Another chest, another piece of sweet loot. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

If you're doing this via a local save, go ahead and return to the main menu. From here, reload the save. You'll most likely spawn next to the second Flame Altar. You can teleport up top to the first Flame Altar and repeat the route. This can be done as often as you wish, so long as you're reloading your save.

For players on a dedicated server, you'll need to wait 30 minutes. Fast travel somewhere else that's far away and delay a recommended 31 minutes before returning. If any other player approaches the area, the timer resets. The area must be completely vacant of players for 30 continuous minutes for the loot to respawn.

That's it for our guide on obtaining sweet loot! Let us know in the comments or on social media if you found a better loop, or if this worked for you. Thanks for stopping by!